A Points North Road resident plans to appeal in court the Stowe Development Review Board’s ruling that a stone pavilion was built in violation of the town’s zoning laws.
Stephanie Von Doering and David Wallace constructed a stone pavilion with a covered patio and a fire pit in the backyard of their hillside home, which the couple purchased in 2013, and applied for a zoning permit following its construction.
The application was first filed last summer but was denied by zoning administrator Sarah McShane on the basis that the pavilion was built within the mandated setback from the road. After a subsequent refiling of the request in September and another denial, the permit saw its final appeal with the review board in November.
According to Van Doering’s testimony, the couple spent around $350,000 on the pavilion and allowed their stonemason artistic freedom for the project without realizing zoning compliance was a matter of concern as the pavilion is not visible from either their direct access road or nearby Route 100.
Points North Road is directly across from where Moscow Road intersects with Route 100.
Wallace, who ran a finance brokerage, died at their home in November, shortly before the final appeal of the project to the board.
After the initial permit denial, Van Doering and Wallace hired lawyer Harold Stevens of Stevens Law Office in Stowe and another surveyor.
In a document sent to McShane in September, Stevens asserted that the area where the pavilion was built technically qualified as a side yard, not a front yard, a crucial distinction within Stowe’s zoning laws governing setback regulations, and that the pavilion was an appropriate distance from their road, according to their surveyor.
He also argued that the setback should be measured from Route 100 and not Points North Road due to an ambiguity in Stowe’s zoning laws.
At the Nov. 15 hearing, however, the board supported McShane’s ruling, reiterating that the pavilion violated Stowe’s zoning laws.
The board, and Tom Hand in particular, did not buy Stevens’s argument that the setback should be measured from Route 100, asserting that the nearest road was Points North, and the setback must be measured from there.
Though Van Doering’s appeal to the board was unsuccessful, she confirmed she would appeal this decision and the board’s interpretation of the town’s zoning laws in the Vermont Superior Court’s Environmental Division.
Along with having the final say on the matter, the court will also determine what Van Doering will have to do to comply with the setback regulations if her pavilion is found to violate the town’s zoning law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.