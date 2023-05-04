Peter Miller

Peter Miller at the Lepine Farm auction in Mud City. Miller photographed the Lepine sisters — Jeannette, Therese, Marie and Gert — numerous times for his series of books on rural Vermont.

 Photo by Paul Rogers

Peter Miller, a writer and photographer who dedicated his talents and time to the vigilant defense of a Vermont way of life he believed was fading away, died on April 17 at 89.

His death followed complications from pneumonia, his friend Rob Hunter told Seven Days.

Peter Miller signs books in his backyard for friends and fans.
Peter Miller, in his darkroom, was most recognized for his award-winning photography, the subject of which was always Vermont.
Peter Miller wrapped himself in a bearskin coat in his Colbyville home for a story in the Waterbury Record about his plan to pull up stakes and leave Vermont. He never did.

