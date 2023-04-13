The Percy family name may be rooted in the dirt and ubiquitous in Stowe when it comes to dairy farming, excavating and big yellow buses, but a far-flung Percy teen is proving that the family tree also has branches in the higher elevations.

Hanna Percy, a 15-year-old high school student in Truckee, Calif., is a rising star in the snowboard racing circuit. She follows in the footprints — or rather the carved S-turns — of her parents, both of whom were part of the pro riding circuit in the 1990s.

Hanna Percy

Hanna Percy and some of her American snowboarding counterparts competed recently in the Italian Dolomites.
Hanna Percy

Uncle Ryan Percy and Hanna talk shop.

