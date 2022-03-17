The Percy family tradition of sugaring in Stowe stretches back even before Paul Percy was born in 1940, before his family fully settled in the town, to when his father converted maple sap into syrup in the late 1930s.
“I was a $25 special,” Percy said. “I was born at home in that same room I’m sleeping today, and they paid the doctor 25 bucks for the delivery.”
After sugaring through his youth, Percy bought a small sugar shack with all the equipment required plus 115 acres for $15,000 in 1961.
That shed is still in use today, though it is merely a single outpost in the vast network of main lines, secondary lines and tertiary lines that cover miles of woodland stretching back from West Hill Road across Sterling Ridge. By Percy’s estimation, over 20,000 holes have been drilled in maple trees to feed his syrup operation.
From the shed Percy bought in 1961, the sap makes its final leg of the journey through a line buried beneath a field before it enters as a translucent liquid into a massive green storage vat in a larger shed built in 1967 and remade several times over the years.
Inside that shed, amid the cacophonous noise, blasting heat from a steam boiler and sweet-smelling fumes, the sap is drawn from the tank and transformed through a process of evaporation, reverse osmosis, boiling and filtering that ultimately results in sweet, warm, fresh maple syrup with a complexity and depth that instills an immediate appreciation for what must be considered “the real deal.”
In a good year, Percy will produce between 6,000 and 7,000 gallons of this liquid gold. And at 81 years old, decked out in a Cabot hat, the patriarch of Stowe’s foremost dairy farming family is still slinging milk jugs full of boiling sap into his seventh decade of sugaring. A lot has changed since the first time he collected sap from a tree.
“We used to do it all in a bucket. Of course, in the olden days we used horses, but now we use a bulldozer. Now it all runs into a pipeline.”
Percy and his family bought their first pipeline in 1958 from a little company called Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing, which would later go on to rebrand itself as 3M. It didn’t really work and made the syrup taste like plastic. A representative of the company came out to address the problem and returned with a product that worked.
Despite all the changes he’s seen, Percy has held onto a simple and straightforward understanding of how the miraculous process of sap retrieval works.
“The guy that made them trees: pretty clever. He figured out if you ran all that sap to the top of them trees, it would split them. So, at night, when it freezes, he runs it all back down to the ground so it don’t freeze. The next day when it warms up: up it goes. You can catch it going up, but once it’s going down, it won’t come out of the tree. It sucks right back into the tree. Unless you got a vacuum to suck it, which we do. But if you don’t get that process, you can suck all you want, you don’t get no sap. You’ve got to have it freezing at night, warm out in the day time,” Percy said.
Though a relatively small operation compared to the corporate behemoths that now dominate the industry, Percy’s dairy farm is sizable for the area, and he generates revenue from a diverse operation that includes maple syrup production, a large portion of which he sells on the wholesale market.
Percy has overseen a farming operation that has weathered the many changes and challenges of the 20th century, ensuring his survival through tenacious expansion. He also had a large hand in shaping Stowe’s growth as a resort town as well, through stints as a town lister and playing an active role on the town’s planning commission, helping to craft town policy that still resonates today.
Now his family stands as one of the last remaining farms, and certainly one of the largest, in Stowe.
Of all the many facets of his farming operation, the sugar shack holds a special place in Percy’s heart. It’s a process he’s dedicated himself to since he was one of the only syrup producers in Stowe and its proliferation across the state.
After tragedy struck and the historic barn he’s lived across from and worked in his entire life burned to the ground in early February, resulting in the loss of 130 cows, the sugaring season offered Percy some solace, a way to mark that time was moving away from the catastrophe his family is still reeling from.
“There’s lots of ways of figuring out whether you’re successful, but to me, being successful is if you enjoyed your life, and I’ve enjoyed my life to the fullest,” Percy said. “I’m not telling you I haven’t made some mistakes. I am not telling you that I shouldn’t have done some things differently and I’ve had some problems, but I don’t wish for one minute to have gone and done something else.”
