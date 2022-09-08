Paul Percy inducted into Vermont Agriculture Hall of Fame 2022

Paul Percy

The patriarch of one of Stowe’s best-known farm families has been inducted into the Vermont Agriculture Hall of Fame.

Paul Percy was honored last week with a lifetime achievement award from the hall, which was established in 2002 and has since welcomed nearly 100 farmers into the fold.

