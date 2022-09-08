“I think if we didn’t have agriculture in the town of Stowe, it would be a different game, and I think everybody thinks that too,” farmer Paul Percy said in 2017. Percy has pastured cows and grown crops on town-owned fields for decades.
Santa and Mrs. Claus rolled into Stowe village for the 2018 Traditional Christmas in Stowe. Santa’s reindeer were resting up for the big night, so Paul Percy and his tractor stepped in to haul the wagon.
“I think if we didn’t have agriculture in the town of Stowe, it would be a different game, and I think everybody thinks that too,” farmer Paul Percy said in 2017. Percy has pastured cows and grown crops on town-owned fields for decades.
File photo by Gordon Miller
Paul Percy still takes a hands-on approach to his maple sugar operation after eight decades.
File photo by Gordon Miller
Mark Hovey (center), stepson of Paul Percy (at right), is running the hemp-growing and processing operation on Percy's farm in Stowe, known as HP Farms.
File photo by Gordon Miller
Santa and Mrs. Claus rolled into Stowe village for the 2018 Traditional Christmas in Stowe. Santa’s reindeer were resting up for the big night, so Paul Percy and his tractor stepped in to haul the wagon.
The patriarch of one of Stowe’s best-known farm families has been inducted into the Vermont Agriculture Hall of Fame.
Paul Percy was honored last week with a lifetime achievement award from the hall, which was established in 2002 and has since welcomed nearly 100 farmers into the fold.
“I like working with the cattle,” Percy told the hall of fame as part of its 2022 induction announcement. “I like working with the crops. I like the challenges. I like being involved in the co-op and meeting people. I think I can have an impact. I enjoy it. I guess that’s what’s important, isn’t it?”
Percy was recognized for his service on the board of directors of Agri-Mark, the century-old dairy cooperative formed in 1916 as the New England Milk Producers Association. According to the hall of fame, Percy has been the longest-tenured director in the past 40 years — the cooperative became known as Agri-Mark in 1980, the same year Percy first served as a director. He stepped down last year, but said he remains involved with the coop as a member, selling milk.
“His insight and knowledge is second to none,” read the announcement from the hall of fame. “He has helped shape and groom the next generation of co-op leaders as he is more than willing to share every bit of information one might need to be successful.”
Added Percy this week, “Farming’s changed a lot. But there’s still an awful lot of milk being made.”
Percy said this week that there are far fewer farms these days than when he first got started in the vocation, but the farmers have made their mark on the landscape. Take Stowe, he said.
“There may not be many farms in Stowe, but if there weren’t any farms it would be a very different community,” he said. “A lot of these fields and meadows are still open around here because of the farmers.”
He said lobbying organizations at the state and federal level, and champions in Congress — Sen. Patrick Leahy and the late Sen. Jim Jeffords are previous inductees into the hall of fame — have worked hard to bring farmers’ voices to the halls of political power, even if they themselves are a rarity in the Legislature these days.
“There’s some in there, but there aren’t many,” he said.
Percy isn’t the first Stowe farmer inducted into the hall of fame in its 20 years of existence. The late Merton Pike, of Keewaydin Farm on Route 100, was named to the hall in 2006.
Also inducted this year are:
• Taylor Mendell of Starksboro was inducted as this year’s Emerging Leader. Mendell and her husband Jake own Footprint Farm, where they raise pigs and grow vegetables and have 100 subscribers to their CSA and provide food to local restaurants.
• Eric Paris of Lyndon is this year Ag Innovator. In 2005, Paris started a commercial composting operation, and his farm now accepts 400 tons of food waste annually.
• Jackie Folsom of Cabot was also a lifetime achievement recipient. Folsom was most recently manager of the Vermont Farm Show and part of the Washington County Farm Bureau.
• Northeast Kingdom Sen. Bobby Starr of Troy was also inducted for lifetime achievement. Starr was first elected to the Vermont House of Representatives in 1985, and in 1998 began supporting the joint University of Vermont/Vermont Tech 2+2 scholarship for students studying dairy management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.