Although Vermont is consistently ranked as one of the healthiest states, it remains a challenge to ensure all Vermonters have access to high-quality, affordable health care.
“The Promise and Challenge of Health Care Reform in Vermont” will be the topic of a panel discussion hosted by the Stowe Democratic Town Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Akeley Memorial Building, 67 Main St.
On the panel will be Ena Backus, director of health care reform in the state Agency of Human Services; state Rep. Brian Cina, P/D-Burlington, who’s on the House Committee on Health Care; and Sara Teachout, director of government, public and media relations at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont.
Cina is among 48 state representatives co-sponsoring a bill in the Legislature that calls for a universal primary-care system to be in place by 2023.
Backus and Teachout will discuss current health care challenges and opportunities in Vermont, and Cina, the bill’s lead sponsor, will describe H.129, “An act relating to a universal, publicly financed primary-care program for Vermont.”
Refreshments will be served at the event, and anyone interested is welcome.
The Stowe Democratic Town Committee works to elect qualified Democratic candidates, increase the quality of life for all Stowe residents, and believes the rights to health care, food, shelter, clean air and water, education, privacy, justice, peace and equality, to organize, and to speak freely are essential to a robust democracy.
Info: stowevtdems@gmail.com.