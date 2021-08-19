Stowe’s restaurants, bars and lodging facilities outpaced expectations in the last fiscal year, rendering predictions of poor pecuniary performance imprecise.
And that’s a good thing.
Town Manager Charles Safford reported this week that local option taxes for the fourth quarter of the 2021 fiscal year were significantly higher than the town had predicted last summer, in the early stages of the pandemic.
The town brought in $858,192 from the local option tax, only slightly lower than the near $1 million it could normally count on in recent years, and much higher than the $500,000 the town conservatively went with for fiscal year 2021.
“It’s not as healthy as it could have been if we had not had a pandemic, but it is nice to see recovery occurring,” Safford said, pointing to the throngs of people coming to town, despite the help-wanted signs at so many businesses.
The fourth-quarter revenue was up 161 percent from the previous March-June period from last year, in the early throes of the pandemic, according to town finance director Cindy Fuller.
Stowe businesses add a 1 percent local option tax to receipts for rooms, meals and alcohol, and the town collects a portion of the revenue.
The town uses that revenue to fund infrastructure improvements and pay portions of the debt on the Stowe Arena and the $3 million power line burial project that wrapped up last fall.
While preparing this year’s budget last winter — and estimating only $500,000 in option tax revenue — it was anticipated the loan payments would gobble up most, if not all the option tax revenue. That left about $370,000 set aside for capital improvements in the proposed budget, but Safford said only the most essential projects were highlighted.
Those projects are:
• Renovations to the Stagecoach Road bridge over Moss Glen Brook, $240,000.
• Streambank stabilization of the Little River on Moscow Road, $115,000.
• The first part of a multi-phase project to replace the town highway department garage, $15,000.
With an extra $358,000 above the estimated option tax revenue, the town can breathe a little easier in case the money is needed for emergencies, but it will stick with the proposed projects for this year.
The town also erred on the side of caution in predicting next year’s option tax revenue, splitting the difference and estimating $750,000 over the next 10 months. However, that was before the rosier-than-expected returns.
“We inched it up,” Safford said. “Even this year, things are a little tenuous, with the Delta variant out there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.