Pink Floyd may have held a dim view of walls and their place in education, but for Stowe High School, the recent installation of them marks the end of an open-air era and, perhaps, just the start of a new period of construction at the institution.

The school last week walled off most of the rooms on the second floor of the high school. It marks the first time since the 1970s that the classrooms surrounding the school library have had walls, instead of mobile cabinets that anyone over 5 feet tall can see over.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.