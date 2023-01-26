The number crunchers in the Lamoille South Supervisory Union central office have been working the ledger sheets like it was 2018 all over again, coming up with two separate education budgets for the next fiscal year.
All told, it will cost $31.9 million to run the schools in Elmore, Morristown and Stowe, but folks in one town will no longer be voting on the school budget for another town, after Stowe broke off from the merged Lamoille South school district last year.
Voters in Elmore and Morristown will be asked to approve $16.2 million in spending for their combined school district, while Stowe voters will be asked to approve a budget of $15.7 million. The school boards for each district signed off on the budgets last week.
According to Andy Lundeen, business manager for the Lamoille South Supervisory Union, the budgets across the three towns and the central office aim make sure students who fell behind during two years of pandemic disrupted learning have the support they need, while relying less on out-of-district third parties.
“It’s fair to say that we’re trying to keep with the goals of the board,” Lundeen said, pointing to those stated goals that are repeated like a mantra before every school board meeting: “high quality instruction, equity, safe and healthy schools.”
Knowing that some grade levels are facing particularly difficult academic challenges wrought by the disruptions to normal schooling by the pandemic, there is a greater emphasis on educational interventionists — professionals who work with individual students to address outside of class their specific needs that are not being met in the classroom.
The budget is therefore also affected by officials’ decision to move some of those interventionist positions that have been at least partly paid for by pandemic-era federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds into the local budget to help cushion the blow when that money dries up in 2024. At the same time, the budget moves some secondary intervention positions into that federally funded column.
Lundeen said, with revenue available outside of property taxes, it’s a matter of finding the best funding source for the right positions.
“We did a little give and take,” he said.
There’s also an effort to control special education costs, which has, like in districts across the state, increased significantly, largely due to the district relying on third party service providers and transportation and outside tuition.
Here’s a look inside each district’s budget, as well the needs of the central office, which is once again funded by assessments from the two school districts.
Elmore and Morristown
The Elmore-Morristown school district’s $16.2 million budget represents an increase of 3.7 percent over the current fiscal year.
That increase is driven by average employee wage increases of 4 percent and increases to health insurance premiums of 13 percent.
Although the state will not finalize the education tax rates until this summer, near the start of the next fiscal year, it is estimated property taxes will increase in Morristown, while Elmore voters will see a decrease in their tax bills.
That’s largely attributable to Morristown’s common level of appraisal — the figure that represents the difference between what a town has its properties appraised at and what the state thinks they should be worth.
Morristown’s CLA is 71 percent, and the town is midway through a reappraisal process — as are innumerable towns around the state in the face of wildly increasing property values in the past two years — to true up its property portfolio.
Elmore’s CLA is at 79 percent, which is also below the threshold the state sets before sounding the alarm bells. However, because the school district’s foundational adjusted equalized tax rate is lower than the current year rate by about 11 percent, those increases are significantly mitigated.
In Elmore’s case, they’re lower. According to the proposed budget, Elmore residents with a $500,000 home will see their tax bills drop by $321 — that’s $64 per $100,000 of assessed value.
On the other hand, a half-million-dollar home in Morristown will carry a $639 increase in its tax bill next year, or $128 per $100,000 of property value.
The Elmore-Morristown budget includes a five-year peek at proposed capital projects totaling $1.8 million.
More than half of that is slated for the next fiscal year and includes $750,000 to reconstruct the parking lot circle in front of the high school at the apex of Copley Hill.
Stowe solo again
Stowe’s proposed budget is about a half million dollars less than that of its former district mates in Elmore and Morristown, with an estimated $15.7 million in expenses, also largely driven by wage and benefit increases.
While Morristown’s and Elmore’s common levels of appraisal are dropping, Stowe’s is in the basement, and that means the tax rate, even with the pre-CLA decrease, is going through the roof.
The result is an estimated increase of $1,100 on the tax bill for a Stowe resident with a $500,000 home — or $220 per $100,000 of assessed value.
Stowe’s budget also includes a five-year look at proposed capital projects for the elementary and middle/high school campuses that, altogether, are estimated to cost roughly $3.5 million.
There are also an additional $1.9 million for projects looking beyond the 2028 fiscal year — the marquee project on the fix-it-later list is an estimated $1.5 million to renovate the Stowe middle and high school auditorium.
Those projects on the five-year capital list — which range from sub-$50,000 items like chimney repair, elevator upgrades, cafeteria window replacements and new basketball hoops and lockers to $500,000 fixes like roof and wall replacements — are just the things that school officials have identified as the most pressing.
Sometime, Stowe will likely be confronting a bond proposal that could reach into the high five-figure range. The district had come close to warning a large school renovation bond topping $40 million back in 2018, just days before the town was forced to merge with Elmore and Morristown. Significantly increased construction costs in the ensuing years mean that price tag is a thing of the past.
Lundeen said some of those larger capital projects, like the auditorium renovation, might be moved out of the capital budget and into that bond, if the district proposed one.
“All of these are projects and deferred maintenance items that have been on the radar since 2015,” he said.
Central office
Over the years, the Lamoille South Supervisory Union central office has taken more things under its umbrella, and Stowe’s reboot as a standalone school district has not changed that centralized workload.
These days, the supervisory union centralizes work related to food services, technology, transportation and much of the special education workload for all three towns — of the central office’s $7.96 million budget, $2.94 million is for special education.
That’s in addition to the $1.5 million in special education expenses borne by the two school districts themselves.
The central office’s district’s entire operating budget mostly funded by assessments from the two school districts, based on the number of students, which is nearly a 50/50 split.
The budget estimates a pre-Kindergarten population of 77 students in Elmore-Morristown and 73 in Stowe. The K-12 population is a five-pupil difference — 699 and 694.
