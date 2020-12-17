Nine months after the coronavirus was declared a pandemic, Copley Hospital Wednesday began inoculating its staff with the vaccine that was just approved by the FDA last week.
Health care workers are getting it first. Copley received 125 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
“It’s the beginning of the end,” said one nurse, meaning it in the best possible way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.