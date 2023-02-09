A trailer full of moist hay that caught fire on Main Street Tuesday morning resulted in property damage, disrupted traffic and caused general mayhem.
The Stowe Fire Department was called to the scene down the street from the fire station a little after 10 a.m., according to Lt. Chris Walker, who led the response. Firefighters had the blaze under control in less than an hour.
This efficient subduing did not completely prevent property damage that Walker described as “significant” to the Carlson building near the corner of Main Street and Mountain Road, where the blazing trailer was parked out front.
The flames damaged siding, causing paint to bubble like “a piece of cheese in a toaster oven,” and the front panes of three double-paned windows on the building’s upper level exploded, showering the sidewalk below with glass, according to Walker.
At one point, one of the trailer’s tires exploded from the heat, resulting in a terrifying noise.
The Carlson building is a historical structure that was built in the early 19th century and operated as a general store into the mid-20th century, according to Stowe Historical Society records.
A light pole on the street was also damaged, according to Lt. Fred Whitcomb of the Stowe Police Department, which assisted the fire department along with the Stowe Highway Department, Stowe Public Works and Stowe Rescue.
Walker said there were too many unknowns to say how the hay fire started, but Whitcomb noted that moist hay can spontaneously combust.
“When hay’s internal temperature rises above 130 degrees, a chemical reaction begins to produce flammable gas that can ignite if the temperature goes high enough. Aided by the cool temps, it’s a recipe for disaster,” he said.
Whitcomb praised the quick response from fire and police crews, which he credited for preventing further damage to the historic building.
Walker specifically credited the fact that the fire department had full-time officers available to quickly respond, a recent change the town has phased in at the department over the last few years.
“What we know is that it could have been a lot worse, and we are grateful to the Stowe Fire Department for preventing the building from catching fire. And that my double-pane windows upstairs were strong enough to hold (only outer panes broke),” Chris Perotti said.
