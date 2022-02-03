While the finishing touches are being put on an a highly anticipated affordable apartment complex on Maple Street, two recent development proposals suggest another way of creating housing: turning something else into it.
The owners of the Hob Knob Inn want to get out of the lodging game and change over part of their property to residential units.
Meanwhile, the owners of the property at 782 Mountain Road — perhaps known best as the North American headquarters for tech company Springer-Miller Systems — hope to add a dozen new townhouses to the office complex.
Both projects last week received the blessing of the Stowe Historic Preservation Committee, a first step toward going before the town development review board.
Stowe realtor/broker McKee McDonald represents Jameson Partners, LLC, the owners of the Springer-Miller building. He declined to talk specifically about the project because of the pending hearing before the review board, but he said there is a broader issue at hand: how to create more housing in town, and whether the current use of existing properties is the right use now that the pandemic has pushed an already-existing move toward remote work into overdrive.
“I think everyone is taking a hard look at their properties and thinking about how they want to use them going forward,” McDonald said.
The Stowe Historic Preservation Committee acts as a de facto design review board for the town. Its decisions are not binding, but the development review board relies on the input so it doesn’t have to get bogged down in the same details when it’s determining whether a project jibes with the town zoning regulations.
Planning and zoning director Sarah McShane said the portion of the Hob Knob being turned over to five residential units is a “less historic” part of the property, built in the 1970s.
The Springer-Miller project won’t do anything to the existing structure, but will rather construct two new buildings, but it will be a unique mix of residential and commercial office space, as opposed to just one or the other.
“It’s hard to foresee the future, other than what we all guess,” McShane said, when asked whether more property owners might turn their businesses over to housing, at least in part.
Hotels to housing
It’s not always efficient to repurpose properties like offices and retail shops and go from a commercial classification to a residential one, which has a different standard for its allowance, such as stricter fire codes. Sometimes, taking the old down and building anew is the way to go.
However, McDonald said, it is easier for hoteliers to make that switch to residential offerings, since they’re already set up to provide heads and beds and all the amenities of domestic life.
“You have a number of properties that are hotels right now that could pivot,” he said.
The owners of Commodores Inn were early in recognizing the value in switching a good swath of their hotel rooms over to apartments. Bruce Nourjian, the inn’s co-owner and manager, started modestly, with a half dozen or so rooms being changed over.
“I think the combination, the hybrid, will be regular hotel rooms and this is a value-added product. That’ll give us diversity,” Nourjian said in late 2020. “A lot of people want to come up for a weekend, but someone might reserve this for three months in the winter.”
Kate Laster, co-owner of the Hob Knob, said things were different even just five years ago, when she and husband Rick bought the place in 2016. Then, she said, came “the Vail effect,” when the corporation took over operations at Stowe Mountain Resort and season passes were slashed practically overnight.
She said it’s not just cheap Epic passes bringing people here. At one point, Vermont became known as a safe place to be during the pandemic, and people who might never have come here flocked here.
Laster said the clientele that comes to Stowe nowadays is ruder, more demanding and more impatient. There’s more of a transactional relationship and less of an inclusive sense of everyone enjoying this little slice of awesome.
“We used to do breakfast, and we would all laugh, and people would have fun,” Laster said. “Mean people took all the fun out of it.”
Laster said she knows how tough it is to find workers and for them to find workplace housing. She said Hob Knob went through about 10 people “who just couldn’t hack it.”
“I hope that us being able to provide housing will help the cause,” she said.
Plenty of permits
The number of permit requests that go through the Stowe zoning office is at a 13-year high, with 263 zoning permits issued last year, an increase of 30 over the previous year, which had also been the highest number at that point.
McShane said that doesn’t even count the large number of minor projects that people have undertaken during the pandemic, largely interior remodels that don’t need zoning permits.
“I’ve spoken with architects who, last year, saw a lot of small home improvements while people were at home,” she said.
Stowe was recently awarded a $20,000 municipal planning grant from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development to study housing in town. McShane said the town will use the funds to hire a consultant later this year to look at the needs, specifically, of the designated downtown area and the lower village center on the south side of town.
“Those are two of our growth areas,” McShane said.
The sky’s the limit as to what the consultant will study, she said — setbacks, parking requirements, affordable housing bonuses, whether the town should regulate short-term rentals, whether the designated downtown boundaries ought to be expanded, and more.
Up the road in Morristown, residential development has proceeded at a pace that is either exhilarating or alarming, depending on one’s point of view. McDonald said that’s largely a difference between the two towns’ zoning regulations, which could be revisited in Stowe based on the housing consultant’s findings.
McDonald pointed out that a 136-unit housing project proposed in Morrisville by developer Graham Mink, who grew up in Stowe, is “a direct result” of that town changing its regulations, particularly those dealing with development density. The Morristown development review board gave the OK for that project in November.
“There’s a reason why Graham is doing 100-plus units in Morrisville and not Stowe,” McDonald said. “The positive is there are a lot of people looking to do development in all these communities, and that’s because there is a need.”
