Only two Stowe selectboard seats are up for election on Town Meeting Day, but the board will have to find a third. Board member Willie Noyes gave up his seat suddenly this past week.
Noyes resigned Feb. 2 and selectboard chair Billy Adams announced the news at Monday’s board meeting.
In a one-sentence letter to town manager Charles Safford, Noyes said his resignation was effective immediately.
When reached over the phone Tuesday, Noyes said simply, “It’s none of anybody’s business.”
Noyes was first elected to the selectboard in 2014.
“He just said, ‘I’ve got personal things,’ and he asked that we respect that,” Adams said.
According to town clerk Lisa Walker, the resignation comes after the Town Meeting Day ballot was finalized, and Noyes’s seat was not vacated before the Jan. 24 deadline for Stowe residents to declare their candidacies. Incumbents Adams and Nick Donza are running for re-election to their respective seats, and without competition.
The board is tasked with either appointing a replacement for Noyes to fill out the final year of his term or holding a special election to fill the spot, either via petition from residents or decree of the selectboard, according to Safford.
Noyes is also a longtime Stowe representative on the Lamoille Regional Solid Waste Management District’s board of directors. He attended Tuesday’s waste district meeting, but it is unclear whether he will stay aboard. Adams said Noyes has been valuable on that board and hopes he’ll keep at it.
Noyes faced the uncomfortable prospect last month of being judged by his fellow board members after he was accused of not keeping up with repairs to one of his Stowe rental units, including neglecting to replace a furnace.
He has simultaneously been trying to evict the tenants accusing him of dereliction, and filings in Lamoille County civil court claim the tenants have not paid rent in several months.
At the Jan. 10 hearing, the board ordered Noyes to make the necessary repairs. After the hearing, he had to move back to the board table to participate in normal business, which Adams praised him for.
“To sit in the audience and then come back and sit on the board took a lot of mental fortitude,” Adams said.
Adams said he could only recall Noyes missing one meeting in nearly eight years, and that was because he was hooked up to a ventilator at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center last year after contracting COVID-19. Noyes was still in the hospital at the next meeting, but participated via Zoom, still hooked up to hospital machinery.
“His heart and soul was always into the work that needed to be done,” Adams said. “It breaks my heart a little but that he needed to resign, so he felt.”
Praise for Percy
Also at Monday’s meeting, the selectboard announced that it was dedicating this year’s town report to farmer Paul Percy.
The Percy family barn at the corner of Weeks Hill and Percy Hill roads burned down last week, but Adams wanted to clear the air about the timing of the town report dedication: the board had decided to honor Percy well before the fire.
Adams said he enlisted Paul’s son Ryan to convince his dad and mom and other members of the Percy family to come to the board to talk about an unrelated matter as a ruse so the board could surprise the native Stowe farmer.
Adams noted Percy had been a lister for nearly 30 years — split between two stints — and was part of the group of Stoweites, Adams’s father among them, that drafted the town’s very first zoning bylaws.
Percy, who Adams said was born and raised in the same farmhouse he still lives in, has seen the town grand list increase from $400 million to $2.3 billion in his time as a lister.
In 2014, Percy was named Conservationist of the Year by the town conservation commission.
Percy said he was touched by the way the community has reached out to the family, and said the family is just getting bigger each year.
“There’s a lot of Percys circulating in this town, and a lot more coming,” he said. “We try to be part of the town.”
