The Smugglers’ Notch road opened for the summer last week, and this week we’re into the 70s and steaming toward summer.

It’s been a slow slog through spring, as snow kept poking its nose where it should have no longer belonged, and ice and snow on high kept the Notch road impassable until mid-May.

But summery weather is always worth waiting for, and we have it now — a great, sunny weather pattern with daytime highs approaching 80 on some days.

Since almost everyone is hunkered down at home through this pandemic, here’s something to cheer about: We can take a couple of steps out of the house, take a seat, and absorb a big dose of Vitamin D, which always makes us feel better.

The sun and warmth will help dry up muddy trails, giving us more choices about how to get outdoors while still maintaining social distance.

Memorial Day is observed on Monday, and though formal ceremonies have been canceled because of the coronavirus crisis, the day should be partly sunny and 75 degrees, a good day for flying the flag and being grateful to be alive and free — thanks to the sacrifices of the thousands who fought for their country.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.

Your Local Newspapers Need Your Help!

Reliable news and information is vitally important. Local advertising has been affected by the COVID-19 crisis but the Vermont Community Newspaper Group remains committed to its responsibility to serve its communities. Your communities. With some assistance from loyal readers, community organizations, foundations and other funders, we hope to keep reporters on the job keeping you informed. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to our local journalism fund. Thank you for your support.