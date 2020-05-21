The Smugglers’ Notch road opened for the summer last week, and this week we’re into the 70s and steaming toward summer.
It’s been a slow slog through spring, as snow kept poking its nose where it should have no longer belonged, and ice and snow on high kept the Notch road impassable until mid-May.
But summery weather is always worth waiting for, and we have it now — a great, sunny weather pattern with daytime highs approaching 80 on some days.
Since almost everyone is hunkered down at home through this pandemic, here’s something to cheer about: We can take a couple of steps out of the house, take a seat, and absorb a big dose of Vitamin D, which always makes us feel better.
The sun and warmth will help dry up muddy trails, giving us more choices about how to get outdoors while still maintaining social distance.
Memorial Day is observed on Monday, and though formal ceremonies have been canceled because of the coronavirus crisis, the day should be partly sunny and 75 degrees, a good day for flying the flag and being grateful to be alive and free — thanks to the sacrifices of the thousands who fought for their country.