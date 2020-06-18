Northern Vermont University will begin the fall semester on Tuesday, Aug. 18, and end it with students going home for the Thanksgiving break and taking final exams remotely.
College officials say that schedule will best position the university and its students and staff if there’s another wave of COVID-19 cases.
“We know this is different from our normal semester,” says President Elaine Collins. “The health of the entire NVU community is our number-one priority as we prepare to return to campus for face-to-face instruction.”
Fall orientation and campus move-in dates will stagger over Aug. 14 to 17, giving students the time and space they need to re-enter residence halls safely in Johnson and Lyndon.
The accelerated semester includes no breaks, with instruction on Labor Day and throughout October. Students will exit residence halls on Friday, Nov. 20, and return to campus when the spring semester begins on Jan. 19, 2021.
Remote final exams will be given Nov. 30 through Dec. 3. Students should plan to be off campus from Nov. 21 through Jan. 18.
The adjusted schedule will not affect the number of teaching and learning days.
Information: northernvermont.edu/looknorth.
“We are going to be ready so we can support our students in case remote instruction becomes necessary for individual students, a class here or there, or for the university as a whole” because of a coronavirus outbreak, said Provost Nolan Atkins.
First-year students will be introduced to campus life through virtual summer orientation events starting July 1.
NVU Online, the university’s distance learning program, will start as planned on Aug. 31 and proceed through the semester as scheduled.
Scholarship drive
Northern Vermont University has launched the #NorthernVermontStrong campaign, aiming to receive 250 donations by June 30 to provide financial aid for new and returning students.
The idea came from the faculty and quickly grew, with 85 donors already giving more than $11,107.
The campaign grew out of the outpouring of support for Northern Vermont University from students, alumni and community members this spring, when the then-chancellor proposed shutting down both NVU campuses in Johnson and Lyndon. He was overruled by the Vermont State Colleges System board of trustees, and now a major effort is underway to right-size and re-envision the university.
NVU serves the most Pell Grant-eligible students in the entire Vermont State Colleges System — 46 percent. That statistic underscores the university’s importance to Vermont and its residents. Many of those students can attend college only because they can live at home and hold jobs, too.
For first-in-family college students, a small campus, the flexibility of online classes, and strong academic services create the supportive environment that helps them pursue a degree.
“I am so proud and moved by the outpouring of support shown for NVU, with people expressing how much NVU means to them and their community,” says university President Elaine Collins. “It is especially meaningful that our faculty has helped create the NVUnited Fund as a way to demonstrate our commitment to our students.”
Information and donations: northernvermont.edu/strong.