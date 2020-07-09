Due to the coronavirus, the 12th Vermont Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival has been canceled.
Organizers say the event will return next year, giving competitors an extra year to prepare and test their trebuchets to launch those pumpkins and take home honors.
Last year the festival won the USA Today Best Fall Festival in the nation. The fun, family event gives kids and adults a chance to build something with their hands and compete; a cross between a shot put contest and a Soap Box Derby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.