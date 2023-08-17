Roughly 30 people from Salvation Farms, Stowe Land Trust and Stowe Cider recently gathered at the North Hollow Berry Farm to harvest blueberries to be used in a special batch of cider at next month’s Jam For the Land, a concert to benefit the land trust and Salvation Farms.
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
It might seem like an afterthought, given the blow dealt to farms by last month’s historic flooding, but fruit growers had to contend with a hard frost in late May that decimated innumerable crops.
However, despite the damage across the state to thousands of acres of grape, apple and berry crops that occurred overnight into May 18 — temperatures reached as low as 25 degrees in Montpelier and 28 in Burlington — the 15-plus acres of budding blueberries atop a hill in Stowe Hollow were spared, but just barely.
Kerry Sedutto, co-owner of the North Hollow Berry Farm in Stowe, this week recalled how she and co-owner husband Kevin Komer were worried as they watched the plummeting mercury three months ago.
“Our buds were out, but they weren’t in the flowering stage, and I think that’s what saved us, because they were still in that tight stage,” Sedutto said. “It was definitely a rocky road at the beginning of the season. I think our higher elevation is what helped us.”
That was fortunate, because she and Komer focused last summer on ramping up production at the farm, long owned as Stowe Hollow Nursery by Walt and Lillian Zuber. They pruned more than 3,000 bushes, and that deadwood removal paid off with new growth this year.
“I think they eat more berries than they actually pick,” Sedutto said.
Along with those customers, the folks from Salvation Farms have been harvesting blueberries since 2021. The Morristown-based nonprofit works with dozens of farms in northern Vermont to manage their surplus crops and has, over the years, saved scores of tons of vegetables and fruits that would otherwise have died on the vine or in the fields, and delivered the produce to places like food shelves, schools, hospitals, nursing homes and other institutions.
According to its 2022 annual report, Salvation Farms moved over 82,000 pounds of surplus crops last year — potatoes and winter squash led the way with roughly 16,000 pounds each. In addition, there were 3,700 plant starts, 1,370 pounds of cheese, 37 loaves of bread and 1,290 dozen eggs from 45 farms.
In total, the surplus food value re-allocated last year topped $137,000.
Theresa Snow, Salvation Farms’ founder and executive director, said adding fruit to the mix of greens and root vegetables is necessary for providing versatility, even though they are small and time-consuming to pick. They’ve been at the berry farm about once a week during the high summer months.
“We could more efficiently collect, say, kale or salad mix. But if we can only move so much, then we have to make the decision that it’d probably be good and worth our time to go and pick blueberries, because we know those will fit very easily in our distribution,” Snow said. “We just need to make sure we can move them while they’re still high quality.”
Aside from the weekly Salvation Farm pickings, Sedutto said about 30 people converged on the farm on a recent Thursday to pick berries for next month’s Jam for the Land concert at Stowe Cider, which this year benefits both Stowe Land Trust and Salvation Farms.
The event is Sept. 23 at Stowe Cider’s Mountain Road venue.
The blueberry harvest may be a story of a hillside farm avoiding a meteorological double whammy, but Snow and her crew know first-hand that that’s not the case around the state. Still, with so many farms partnering with the organization, the Salvation Farms crews have still managed to move more than 30,000 pounds of food this summer, and it’s not even the busiest harvesting season yet — although not all farms will have a harvest this year.
“The challenge with larger volumes is that many of those farms tend to be in what is thought of as prime ag lands, which tend to be riversides, and those are, as we're seeing, at more risk of seeing flooding, and likely increasingly so in the future,” Snow said. “But, you know, a 5-acre farm not along the river can still produce significant volumes.”
