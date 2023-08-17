It might seem like an afterthought, given the blow dealt to farms by last month’s historic flooding, but fruit growers had to contend with a hard frost in late May that decimated innumerable crops.

However, despite the damage across the state to thousands of acres of grape, apple and berry crops that occurred overnight into May 18 — temperatures reached as low as 25 degrees in Montpelier and 28 in Burlington — the 15-plus acres of budding blueberries atop a hill in Stowe Hollow were spared, but just barely.

North Hollow Berry Farm

