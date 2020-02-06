The Stowe town government is looking at a proposal to build a nine-apartment complex on the north edge of town.
On Tuesday, Stowe’s Development Review Board took more than two hours of testimony on the plan for apartments and a parking lot between 605 and 635 Maple St., just south of Shaw’s Supermarket. Three lots would be unified into a single 6-acre parcel, and driveway to the left of 605 Maple St. would lead to a 19-space parking lot behind the properties.
The Stowe Historic Preservation Committee, an advisory group, has endorsed the project.
Billy Adams, an adjacent property owner who lives at 58 Cemetery Road, expressed concern with the scale of the development.
“We feel that this project is supersized and particularly out of scale,” Adams said.
There are now five apartments across the three properties — two at 605 Maple St. and three at 635 Maple St. — with a total of nine parking spaces, all located in front of the buildings. With construction of a 19-space parking lot to the rear, the unified property would contain a total of 14 apartments and 28 parking spaces.
The property at 605 Maple St. shares ownership of a small pond with the residents of the adjacent Hillcrest development. Hillcrest resident David Bailey expressed concern that water runoff from the parking lot could harm the pond’s ecosystem.
“Once the life in that pond is gone, it’s not going to come back,” Bailey said. “I have no objection to the development, but I don’t want to see the pond destroyed.”
Project designer Tyler Mumley told the board that the parking lot would be 150 feet from the pond and downplayed the potential impact.
Board vice-chair Paco Aumand addressed the current parking situation, which includes spaces that are within the town’s right of way along Maple Street. Public works director Harry Shepard told the board that the town might build a sidewalk along that side of the street, requiring relocation of the parking spaces.
Aumand suggested that a town permit could be conditional on relocating the parking spaces, which don’t conform to current zoning requirements.
“I recognize this is nonconforming, but we have an opportunity to bring this into conformance,” Aumand said.
After taking testimony, the board recessed to deliberate on the permit application. The board has 45 days to issue a written decision.