Stowe Mountain Resort’s planned six-person lift promises to be much faster than the lift it would replace, but perhaps only slightly faster than the zoning hearing needed to give approval at the local level.
The Stowe Development Review Board last week unanimously approved the resort’s plan to replace the Mountain Triple on the Mount Mansfield side of the resort with a “six-pack” lift, and the whole hearing was wrapped up in 20 minutes.
Discussion revolved around how much the lift would increase capacity and the number of ski visits, but nothing rose to a level that would prompt the board to slap conditions on the project.
The lift project still must go through the Act 250 land review process, but resort officials hope to start construction at the end of the ski season and be ready to crank up the lift for the 2022-23 season.
Resort officials did not return a request for comment, but resort communications manager Jeff Wise said in October that the lift, located to the left of the Mansfield Base Lodge, would extend all the way down to the parking lot, but would not have much on an impact on parking. It will let the resort get people up the mountain faster.
“This will give us the ability to spread people out and reduce lift wait times on the Quad and give us the ability to increase our uphill capacity and get people spread out along both edges,” Wise said.
The new lift is part of Vail Corporation’s $320 million venture called the Epic Lift Upgrade, which replaces 19 lifts across 14 resorts.
No parking
The six-pack lift was the second project this fall to go through the local zoning process, and the first one to successfully get approved.
The review board last month denied a proposed expansion of a small resort-owned parking lot to one that could accommodate 286 vehicles. The project, about three-quarters of the way up Harlow Hill and across from the resort’s Nordic Center, was met with resistance from neighbors who worried it would upset the aesthetics of the area, cause traffic issues and fragment wildlife habitat.
The Nov. 3 denial came nine months after the application was filed with the town, numerous review board meetings, and reams of documents and hours of testimony.
The review board, in its 36-page denial, said the project did not meet the town’s standard when it comes to it impact on traffic.
“It is evident that when peak traffic delays are combined with weather, traffic accidents or other vehicular conflicts, or sometimes concurrent events, the road network is impacted by traffic delays and congestion,” the denial reads.
The board also said the project didn’t match the town’s aesthetic standards, saying it “would be offensive and shocking to the average person and will have an undue adverse effect of the character of the area.”
