A new principal has been hired to lead Stowe Elementary School next year, just a few weeks after the current chief announced her resignation.
The Lamoille South school district board Tuesday night appointed Maura Wieler, the district’s proficiency-based learning and technology integration coach, for the job, which she will start July 1.
Wieler will succeed Nina Slade, who announced in mid-March she would be stepping down at the end of the school year. Slade first started ahead of the 2019-2020 school year.
Superintendent Ryan Heraty said, despite the short notice, the district was able to attract 12 candidates for the job. He said that’s an impressive turnout, considering Colchester was only able to garner two applicants recently for a similar position.
Wieler was one of two finalists, but Heraty said the other person withdrew their name at the last minute, citing a lack of available housing in the area.
“I think we all know housing in Stowe is pretty tough,” he said Monday, during a community Q&A with Wieler. She still had to go through the motions as a finalist for the job, since the district had committed to letting the community meet the final candidates.
Heraty said Slade has “been very supportive” and indicated she would provide opportunities over the rest of the school year for Wieler to get in the classroom. Not that she will have a whole lot of time, since her current job will keep her busy up through the end of June.
Wieler said she “wasn’t expecting to be looking for a job,” but found the opportunity difficult to resist. She used to be a middle school social studies teacher in central Vermont before coming to Lamoille South 11 years ago. She has worked mostly behind the scenes — almost exclusively with other educators — across the seven-school, three-town district on technology and the implementation of the grading system known as proficiency-based learning.
Now, most of her job duties will take place under one roof.
“Focusing on one specific school creates a lot of opportunities, and I’ll have the opportunity to make relationships with teachers and families in a way that I haven’t had the chance to do working across all seven of our schools,” Wieler told the crowd of roughly 40. “It also presents the opportunity of working with students again, which is something I really miss.”
She said she intends on setting some time aside every day to be in classrooms with kids and teachers and help them in “joyful opportunities and for the sticky moments” too.
Wieler said her current job will serve her well in both overseeing curriculum and seeing how what kids in grades K-5 are learning ties into what will be expected of them as they progress through middle and high school and beyond.
Heraty said her role as the district’s tech guru has come in particularly handy in the past three years.
“She has done some critical work for us with tech integration, and I don’t know what we would have done during the pandemic without being able to make that transition to remote work,” Heraty said Wednesday after Wieler was officially named principal.
Stowe Elementary School is in the village and is a far more visible institution for everyday life in the downtown than the middle and high school. Wieler said she sees it “as, really, the heart of the village,” and although the pandemic changed the ability for people to come into the school as much as before, she would like to see the school continue to be involved in the town, through entities like the Stowe Free Library, The Current or the Stowe Land Trust.
“I think it’s so important for our students to not only feel like they’re stewards of our school, but also our community, so when they’re out in the village, or they’re up at the mountain, or they’re out on the mountain bike trails, they’re really thinking about how they represent Stowe,” Wieler said. “It’s really important that we think about citizenship opportunities for students, and we think about how we can get them to really understand Stowe and feel belonging in our town.”
Lamoille South officials have not yet hammered out the details for a contract, but Heraty anticipates that it will be similar to other schools’ two-year deals.
He did rule out sticking the word “interim” in front of Wieler’s title.
“Sometimes, when you do that, you’re communicating that you don’t have full confidence in them, and we felt we really should put our full confidence behind her,” Heraty said.
