AT&T went back to the drawing board after the town planning commission and selectboard opposed locating a cellular tower on an existing utility pole near the corner of Pond and Depot streets (shown here).
A drone photo, taken from the perspective of Sunset Rock in 2018, shows off Stowe village amid fall foliage finery. Sunset Street resident Brian Harris said if someone were to snap a photo in his direction up there and the proposed cell tower was there, it would be right in the photo.
A heat map provided by AT&T shows the coverage that could be expected in Stowe village if the telecommunications company placed a cell tower near the corner of Sunset and Pleasant streets.
The proposed new site is near the corner of Pleasant and Sunset streets, at the foot of the popular Sunset Rock hiking area (a yellow pushpin icon marks the spot).
It might not matter, since the state has already determined the company can have its original location.
AT&T in December went back to the drawing board after the town planning commission and selectboard opposed locating a cellular tower on an existing utility pole near the corner of Pond and Depot streets and proposed one near the corner of Pleasant and Sunset streets, at the foot of the popular Sunset Rock hiking area.
Now, after being met with much opposition during a selectboard meeting last week, the company has committed to once again looking elsewhere, but it might not really need to — it already has state approval for the original site.
Unlike other types of developments within their borders, municipalities have little say in the siting of telecommunications projects. The Public Utilities Commission in January issued a certificate of public good for the original location, despite the town’s protestations.
Last week during the selectboard meeting, several people decried the Pleasant Street location as decidedly less pleasant.
Peggy Smith, who lives on the street, cited a 2019 study on the National Association of Realtors’ website that determined homes near cell towers lose up to 7.6 percent of their value. The study cited also determines any “noticeable effect” goes away with homes 1,500 feet or more from the tower — that’s a radius of roughly one third of a mile.
“This would impact all of us on Pleasant Street,” Smith said.
Sunset Street resident Brian Harris said he has seen two photographs of his home around town — including one hanging in the Green Mountain Inn — taken from Sunset Rock, the promontory a short hike up the hill that marks the end of Sunset Street. That rocky outcrop is a favorite spot of innumerable shutter bugs and there’s a very good chance that, if you’ve seen a foliage photo of the church and Main Street from a certain angle in magazines or calendars, it was taken from there.
Harris said if someone were to snap a photo in his direction up there and the proposed cell tower was there, it would be right in the photo.
He said his home is in a fully residential area, as are other houses on Sunset and Pleasant Street, and not only is the location fully residential, but “you have a big rock” at the end of the street.
“I can’t imagine this is even an ideal position for a cell tower, because it’s only serving people in one direction,” Harris said. “You have a mountain blocking it.”
Olivier and Vickie Garrett, also from Pleasant Street, said it doesn’t make sense that the town development review board can require developers to take extra efforts to hide small things like air conditioning units, but can’t do anything about a 46-foot pole.
“In both the Depot Street and Pleasant Street locations, it seems ludicrous to allow the construction of a 46-foot eyesore that will be visible from many locations across the village and from the popular tourist hiking spot of Sunset Hill after spending millions of dollars burying the Village power lines in an effort to render the downtown area more picturesque and photogenic,” Garrett wrote in a letter to the town.
Will Dodge, a lawyer representing AT&T said the whole point of a new cell tower in the village is to “deal with a service quality issue” for people using AT&T’s service in the village, whether those who live there or visit the highly trafficked tourist town.
Dodge said there’s a difference between using existing poles for small cell locations and putting large arrays on rooftops, namely the cost of the project. He said AT&T explored some flat rooftops, but determined they were registered as national or state historical places, “which causes its own set of issues.” The only other feasible location, he said, were condos south of Pond Street, but it was determined it would not address the service quality issues.
Dodge also said rooftop arrays simply aren’t the best choice for what AT&T is trying to achieve, which is getting cell reception as close to the biggest mass of people possible in the village.
“They don’t work in the way that they’re intended to, to be as close to people as possible to make sure that their devices work when they get out of a car, park somewhere and are trying to communicate with friends and family, to meet someone, or, of course, in the case of an emergency,” he said.
