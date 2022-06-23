Stowe Mountain Rescue had its busiest summer ever last year, getting called out 28 times between June and August. This summer isn’t expected to be as busy as usual, but the backcountry team isn’t exactly standing by idly.
Mountain rescue chief Jon Wehse this week said the past two years of pandemic restrictions drove record numbers of people from out of state to the Green Mountains, which has the team on high alert to see what this summer brings.
“We were totally prepared, technically, for everything that was thrown at us last year,” he said. “I don’t know if we were quite prepared for the volume.”
Wehse thinks this summer might not be as busy, but he is loath to make predictions. After all, the crew has already been called out three times just in the past month to The Pinnacle, one of most popular hiking spots in a town chockful of them, and one of the least dangerous. All three seem to have resulted in minor injuries — two ankle injuries and a broken arm — occurring from descents on the trail.
Those are the bread-and-butter calls for mountain rescue, but what gets lost in these sometimes-routine accidents is that whoever took that spill is suddenly having a really bad day, and even though it might not be an overly technical operation, it can still be hours of work to get someone a mile up the trail out of the woods.
On the other end of the spectrum: Bingham Falls. The series of falls formed by the West Branch River not far from the base of the Spruce and Mansfield peaks used to be a primarily locals-only haunt before the social media age — as did countless other swimming holes, powder stashes, fly fishing haunts and boulder problems.
Over the past decade, though, it’s become a hot tourist destination, which worries rescuers because the place simply isn’t beginner friendly.
Last summer, Stowe Mountain Rescue responded to Bingham four times, including one incident where they pulled a man out of the falls who had fallen 60 feet and later died. The autumn before, a New York visitor taking photos near the base of the falls with his family simply slipped on the rocks and fell into the pool and was pushed underwater by the hydraulic force of the falls. That rescue mission quickly became a body recovery.
Mountain rescue crews are constantly training current and new members — the lean, agile and tight-knit group is currently bringing on three newbies — and while skiing, hiking, climbing and swimming accidents have traditionally garnered the most calls, Wehse sees more mountain bike accidents creeping in.
He said the team has been pulling two to four people out of the Cady Hill Forest trail network in recent summers, partly because “the features are getting bigger and badder” in there, unbeknownst to many visiting riders.
His advice: “Ride in control. If you know there’s a jump coming up, maybe watch someone else do it first.”
Moss Glen Falls, while not nearly as dangerous as Bingham, also saw a mountain rescue call-out last year after a man was taking a photo of his wife near the edge of the cliff above the falls and she backed up and off the edge, and he went in after her. They were injured but survived, and serve now as a reminder.
“Pay attention to your surroundings,” Wehse said. “You can slip on a rock, you can slip on some sand, and you can get into some serious trouble as soon as you start adding elevation and rocks to what you’re doing.”
Wehse said a little bit of planning can go a long way, such as bringing enough water — eight ounces isn’t enough — and a headlamp, just in case you get stuck out longer than expected. And make sure your phone is fully charged.
He pointed to an incident last week where a person hiking Mount Mansfield from the Underhill side took a wrong turn and ended up at the base of the mountain on the Stowe side.
The hiker, who was dehydrated and tired, called the Underhill State Park to report the mishap, but her phone went dead mid-call. The park toned out mountain rescue and Stowe EMS, which spent an hour or so scouring the area, looking for the hiker — even driving to the top of the Toll Road in case she gave out the wrong location — only to be called back and notified the hiker happened across a group of people willing to drive her back to Underhill.
Wehse said this could have been prevented if the hiker had a full battery — he also recommends putting your phone on airplane mode while hiking so it doesn’t drain the juice looking for cell towers; and if hiking in a group, designate one person’s phone as the emergency phone and keep it off all day.
And, if you do need to make a call, make it 911, because then responders can use the phone to pinpoint your last known location.
“Remember, if something goes south at 5 p.m., you may be out in the wilderness for another three to four hours, so having a phone that can last that long may be imperative,” Wehse said.
