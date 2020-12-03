As skiers cross their fingers for a big snow year, the founder of Stowe Mountain Rescue knows that a thick snowpack will mean a busy winter for the hardy group of backcountry emergency responders.
“I would be very surprised if the number of calls is not up this winter,” Neil Van Dyke, of Stowe, said this week.
With outdoor gear stores selling out of alpine touring (AT) skis as more people shun the resorts during the first full winter of the pandemic, mountain rescue crews anticipate a lot of newbies in the woods. And that’s OK, Van Dyke said.
“I’m the last person to discourage people from going into the outdoors. It’s one of life’s great joys,” he said. “Just make sure you know what you’re doing. I’m a broken record here, but I’m a big believer in starting slow.”
He said, historically, rescue crews have had “remarkably few incidents” involving backcountry skiers, because they, historically, have been more experienced.
Van Dyke, the state’s search and rescue coordinator, is back in the saddle as Stowe Mountain Rescue’s chief after Doug Veliko had to step aside to dedicate more time to his new job. But Veliko also sees busy days ahead for the crew. He said the influx of people heading outside for some virus-free recreating this summer led to perhaps mountain rescue’s busiest year. Winter is less forgiving.
“Most of the backcountry skiers are pretty self-sustaining, but now you’re going to have a bunch of resort skiers and they don’t have the experience, they don’t have the tools to be in the woods all day in the winter time,” Veliko said. “It’s a lot different in a resort when you can just pop indoors and grab a hot chocolate and change layers.”
Being prepared is key.
A helmet, “I would hope, is kind of a given these days,” Van Dyke said. Some sort of land navigation device is also important, and while smartphones have a bevy of apps for hiking and orienteering, people ought not rely on them in the winter.
“More and more people use their phones, but the challenge is on a zero-degree day. It won’t last very long,” Van Dyke said.
It’s also important to plan ahead. Don’t start a backcountry trek late in the day. Go with a friend. If someone is not skilled at skiing uphill or through the woods, they can still have a blast on a pair of snowshoes. It’s still possible to take a tumble in snowshoes, but it’s not the same risk as skiing.
“You’re not going 25 miles per hour through trees with stumps hidden under the snow” on snowshoes, he said.
Getting hurt in the backcountry is also an entirely different scenario than an inbounds injury at a resort.
“If you ski fast and if you get hurt, you sit in the snow for 10 minutes and ski patrol comes and gets you,” Veliko said, adding mountain rescue can’t even get to its headquarters at the Stowe public safety building in 10 minutes. “In the backcountry, you’re out there for hours, and when you sit there for who knows how long, you can get into hypothermia, which is life-threatening.”
Van Dyke and Veliko said all of the out-of-state cars at trailheads in the area indicated how popular getting outside remains.
Veliko said he read a recent study about recreation in the Rocky Mountains that suggests those cars also will push experienced outdoorspeople further into the wilderness.
“It won’t be just the newbies who are getting into trouble,” Veliko said.
Coming and going
Veliko had been a member of mountain rescue since 1991 and its chief for nearly seven years, after Van Dyke left to take the post as Vermont’s first search and rescue coordinator.
He said the workload of being a volunteer in charge of a cadre of volunteers ate up about 15-20 hours a week, which is not doable with his new job, an engineering gig in Vergennes with a 90-minute commute.
“It’s hard for me because this was something I planned on doing the rest of my life,” he said.
“It’s obviously a big loss,” Van Dyke said. “He’s been a strong and active leader for the team.”
He said Veliko’s greatest strengths are in his technical skills, which seem to come natural to the engineer, and there was a “real thirst” for keeping up with trends in backcountry rescue technology. What was protocol three years ago doesn’t always look like what the crew does today.
“There are people hanging off the end of a rope,” Van Dyke said. “Doug has been largely responsible for keeping Stowe Mountain Rescue at the forefront, nationally, for its technical skills.”
Veliko said the crew is diverse in its skillset, with a mix of paddlers, bikers, skiers, climbers, trail runners, hikers and anything else one can do outside.
Veliko is now an emeritus member, and is welcome to participate in missions, Van Dyke said. For now, though, Veliko has turned off his pager, and doesn’t intend on turning it back on for at least a half year or so.
“I hope by then I’ll be able to turn the pager back on,” he said.
Even as Veliko exits, the mountain rescue crew welcomed its newest member, Stella Richards. It’s the first time in several years there has been a woman on the crew, but it’s not something anyone seems interested in hyping up, especially her.
Veliko said the application process for mountain rescue is grueling, and involves a half year probationary period. He said Richards was the best he’s seen during that time, busying herself with rope rescue and swift-water rescue courses.
“She’s super motivated, and just a sponge for information.”
Van Dyke said mountain rescue has tried to recruit more women, and there haven’t been a lot of them throughout the decades, but he understands Richards’s reluctance at putting too much attention onto herself.
“We’re thrilled to have her on board, and not because she’s a woman,” Van Dyke said.
For her part, Richards said she wasn’t interested in talking about history, despite all the talk at the national level of the females that president-elect Joe Biden is placing in his administration.
“One of the things I’ve loved about the engagement with the team is that they haven’t treated me differently at all,” she said. “I was kind of worried they would treat me gently, or give me light work, and that hasn’t been the case.”
Van Dyke said the group is in pretty good shape with its staffing levels. Typically, mountain rescue has an on-boarding application process that starts about now, but the pandemic has put a halt to that.
“It’s all hands-on training, and there’s only so much of that we can do over Zoom,” he said.
“We’re as ready as we can be.”
