Zodiac inflatable rafts

Stowe Mountain Rescue has acquired two new Zodiac inflatable rafts and a trailer to haul them, courtesy of Vermont Emergency Management.

Stowe Mountain Rescue may be best known as the intrepid crew that plucks injured, lost or unprepared hikers from the sides of mountains, but the outfit is now better prepared to brave the current at lower elevations, too.

The mountain rescue squad recently acquired a pair of inflatable Zodiac boats and a swift water response trailer. At the same time, the crew added two new rescuers to the roster.

