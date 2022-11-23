Stowe Mountain Rescue may be best known as the intrepid crew that plucks injured, lost or unprepared hikers from the sides of mountains, but the outfit is now better prepared to brave the current at lower elevations, too.
The mountain rescue squad recently acquired a pair of inflatable Zodiac boats and a swift water response trailer. At the same time, the crew added two new rescuers to the roster.
Jon Wehse, head of Stowe Mountain Rescue, said the crew has been performing swift water rescue and flood support for about 15 years, but Stowe simply doesn’t see a lot of dangerous flooding that would keep them busy in water realms, so many of those types of calls are to provide support in places where there are already water rescue outfits.
According to a fact sheet that Wehse shared recently with the town selectboard, Stowe Mountain Rescue responds to about a half dozen swift water missions each year, but only one or two of those have required a boat. Most water rescues take place at Bingham Falls and Moss Glen Falls, two of the more frequent spots where accidents happen to hikers or swimmers.
The boats come courtesy of Vermont Emergency Management, part of the state department of public safety. According to Wehse, since the emergency management branch asks rescue organizations to provide mutual aid around the state, it was better to make sure those local agencies all have the same equipment and training, so when they all come together from various locales, they can mix and match with consistency.
The two boats replace an enclosed box and a similar boat — a 17-foot semi-rigid rubber watercraft — with two Zodiac inflatables.
“What’s new about this arrangement is the new boats and the state will provide us with training on their dime,” Wehse said.
He added there is something of a regional vacuum without a dedicated Johnson swift water team — Wehse said that town’s fire department still responds to flooding, but it also used to have a group of skilled scuba divers.
Stowe Mountain Rescue’s swift water rescue team is something of a subset within the greater team, but everyone learns how to perform on water rescues, even if it means driving the truck hauling the watercraft or playing support on logistics and wayfinding.
“To be on this team, you have to serve all our disciplines to some degree,” Wehse said. “That said, not everyone loves jumping in the water or driving the boats.”
New rescuers
In addition to the two new boats, Stowe Mountain Rescue last week welcomed two new crew members, after a nine-month break-in period.
Michael Harger and David Eisenbaum, the newest additions to the team, had to spend three months observing the crew on missions and a six-month probationary period with hands-on experience on rescues.
Wehse said the team is in “a really good position right now” and will likely add a few more to the roster in the next few years, but it is key to spend some time first really incorporating Harger and Eisenbaum into the mountain rescue family.
“That really helps the overall team gel,” he said.
