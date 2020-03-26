Through an ecosystem restoration program grant provided by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, the Lamoille County Conservation District has produced a stormwater master plan for the towns of Morristown and Hyde Park.
The district contracted with Watershed Consulting Associates LCC and partnered with the towns of Morristown and Hyde Park, the Lamoille County Planning Commission, and the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources to complete the study.
The study assessed about 27,000 acres to determine what locations were stressed the most by sediment, pollutants and nutrient loads (specifically phosphorus), were potential flood hazards, and had the largest impact on the Lamoille River water basin and its tributaries.
Twenty possible problem sites were identified and the six that ranked highest were selected for action. The district plans to use management strategies to curb the build-up of sediment and nutrients at these six locations over the next year.
This project, like all other stormwater, watershed or natural resource conservation projects in this part of Vermont, are also designed to reduce the amount of phosphorous reaching the Lake Champlain Basin.
In addition, using a similar grant, the Lamoille County Conservation District completed a full watershed assessment of Lake Eden.
The district again contracted Watershed Consulting Associates and partnered with many organizations on the project: Lamoille County Planning Commission, Vermont Agency of Natural Resources, Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife, Boy Scouts of America, Town of Eden, Lake Eden Association, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps. The goal was find the most likely sources of sediment and nutrients — mainly phosphorous — flowing toward the lake.
Based on field surveys and information provided by partners, 36 potential projects were identified. These were narrowed down to 20 and ranked in order of feasibility and importance. The top five then got preliminary design plans
from Fitzgerald Environmental Associates.
The goal is to finish those five projects this year to help keep Lake Eden pristine.