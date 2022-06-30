The cost for providing drinking water to Stowe homes and businesses and treating the wastewater that comes out of them continues to rise, as does the cost for pretty much everything. But Stowe ratepayers will continue to pay the same or less for those services.
The Stowe Selectboard Monday approved the town’s water and sewer budgets — and the corresponding rates — for the coming fiscal year which starts July 1. Sewer rates will remain the same for the third consecutive year, and water rates will decrease by 5 percent.
According to an interdepartmental memo from public works director Harry Shepard, the department is “experiencing considerable inflationary expenses” for things such as electricity, chemicals and sludge management.
At the same time, increased use — thanks to Stowe’s continuing population increase, whether full- or part-time, as well as visitors to town — combined with prior adjustments and future fund balance projections, allow for the rate reductions.
For the fiscal year that ends Thursday, June 30, water and sewer use increased roughly 3 percent for residential customers and 27 percent for commercial and mixed-use customers. Shepard surmises that this is partly related to the pandemic — more people coming to town, more people working from home — “but also by the general economic activity experienced in the last fiscal year.”
On the water side of things, total operating expenses this past year were $1.12 million (up 15.9 percent) with total revenues of $1.4 million (up 1.3 percent).
For wastewater, expenses were a shade over $2 million (up 1.4 percent), met with revenues of $1.82 million (up 8.1 percent).
Shepard noted that Stowe Mountain Resort and Spruce Peak have finished their current debt payments and have about 65,000 gallons per day of water allocation reserves. Spruce will have to purchase sewer allocations for its planned “Treehouse” project, which broke ground recently.
The selectboard also approved Shepard’s proposed capital improvement plan for the coming year, which brings nearly half a million dollars’ worth of improvement to the water and sewer infrastructure.
Water system projects include:
• Village Green water treatment plant exterior repairs and painting: $50,000.
• Village Green water treatment plant programable logic control replacement — to swap out 20-year-old, analog-based controls — $30,000.
• Village Green water treatment plant capacity expansion: $95,000, to pay for engineering, hydrology and yield testing, and expansion permits. The future estimated cost to expand the plant is about $1 million.
• Water main work at the Toll House area water system — replacing six-inch cast iron main on the town-owned portion of the system — $30,000. The total future cost for that is $300,000.
• Security fence enclosures: $45,000.
Sewer capital projects are:
• Replacement of sludge and thickener feed pumps, which are 22 years old: $80,000.
• Trailer-mounted portable pump, $65,000. The last time the town needed a pump for an emergency was after the Halloween flood of 2019, and one wasn’t available.
• Engineering study for the wastewater treatment plant and collection system: $85,000. Shepard said the state-issued discharge permit requires several tasks ahead of the town’s next renewal in 2025. This is one of them.
