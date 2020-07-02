Vermont could see an influx in money for both COVID-19 relief and to make infrastructure improvements, as long as Senate Republicans don’t get in the way.
That was the message offered Monday morning by U.S. Rep. Peter Welch during an online meeting with the Lamoille Chamber of Commerce.
Welch opened by telling the 18 people in the meeting that the nature of Vermont’s economy makes the COVID pandemic particularly challenging.
“The tourism industry is under so much pressure, and that includes the restaurant industry and hospitality industry,” Welch said. “Despite all we have done, we’re going to have to do more. Each industry has its own tempo about how it will reopen.”
Welch said business owners and workers in the hospitality sector are staring down important questions.
“When will customers be confident to return, and how long will it take before you are back to a full revenue stream?” he said. “While we’re doing pretty good in Vermont, we’re all pretty alarmed in the explosion in COVID cases across the country. As a nation, we don’t have this under control at all.”
On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Health, told Congress that the nation could see as many as 100,000 new cases a day.
“Some people can work from home, but in the hospitality industry, people want to get back to work,” Welch said.
In May, members of the U.S. House of Representatives passed the HEROES act, the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, which would offer $3 trillion in federal COVID relief. This follows the CARES act that was approved earlier this year, which provided $2.5 trillion in relief.
“Let’s be candid — this adds to the debt,” Welch said.
Steve Clokey, vice-president of Smugglers’ Notch Resort, asked Welch if there will be a watchdog group to ensure that the funds that are going to businesses are used properly. Welch said there is a watchdog group, while noting the U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin holds the purse strings for the $500 billion he is free to allocate as he sees fit without any sort of public scrutiny.
“Congress wants transparency, but Trump doesn’t want that,” Welch said.
For the time being, the HEROES Act rests in the Senate.
Glenn Dwyer, supply chain director at Concept2 in Morrisville, asked if the $600-a-week supplemental unemployment benefit would be extended past July 31. Welch said the act does extend the benefit, but expressed doubt the extension would remain after Senate Republicans get their hands on it.
“I’ve been hearing it’s a real problem getting people back to work,” Welch said. “I think that, ultimately, it will be modified.”
Greg Tatro asked if there might be an infrastructure bill coming soon.
At press time, the U.S. House was expected to pass a $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, with an emphasis on using local contractors to make energy-efficiency upgrades.
“We are overdue to have us make a big commitment to infrastructure, but have no guarantee that Sen. (Mitch) McConnell will allow the bill to come to the floor.”
If the bill does pass, “we’ll do better than our fair share,” Welch said.
Tatro also noted he and others were struggling to find workers and asked if there is any chance of immigration reform on the horizon.
“Our tourist economy, our high-tech economy require immigration, and right now, it’s a mess. There a lot of politics around immigration, from building the wall to banning travel. I don’t see any change until after the election,” Welch said. “We have to have an opportunity for our high-value, high-skilled workers to come here and stay here. This has become an extremely toxic political issue, and I don’t see that changing until after the election, sad to say.”
