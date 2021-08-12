Join Botswana-born artist Meleko Mokgosi and Ugochukwu-Smooth Nzewi, curator of painting and sculpture at the Museum of Modern Art for a conversation among Mokgosi’s solo exhibit, “Scripto-visual,” Saturday, Aug. 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m., at The Current, 90 Pond St., Stowe.
Masks are required inside the gallery. This program is free and open to the public.
A limited edition poster designed by the artist will be available free of charge at the event.
More at thecurrentnow.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.