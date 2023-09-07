Stowe has only one village-located public safety building, and Rich Buchanan from AP Triton quickly dispelled any reality for people with expectation of seeing a vehicle with blaring lights and sirens showing up within seconds.
The town of Stowe plans to merge its fire and emergency medical services departments, faced with a report detailing the challenges the two departments face individually in responding to 911 calls and getting people to volunteer.
According to a recently drafted report by Wyoming-based consultants AP Triton, Stowe’s first responders are doing a good job at springing to action when the emergency tone sounds, but they are slowed down by the sheer breadth of the town’s mountainous geography.
The Triton team spent four months on the report and three days in mid-June visiting Stowe and its first responder departments, according to lead author Rich Buchanan, who spoke recently to the Stowe Selectboard.
Stowe has only one village-located public safety building, and Buchanan quickly dispelled any reality for people with expectation of seeing a vehicle with blaring lights and sirens showing up within seconds.
“The reality is they don’t really want that, because they don’t want to pay for nine fire stations,” he said.
Response time is measured in several long minutes. The National Fire Protection Association benchmark is 9 minutes, and Stowe Fire Department over the past few years has been roughly double that, on average.
The best average response time for Stowe’s firefighters in recent years was 15 minutes, 15 seconds, in 2021.
• In 2019, it was 20:31.
• In 2020, it was 17:17.
• Last year it was 21:01.
Buchanan said there are three factors that go into a response time. There’s the dispatch time and the turnout time, which Buchanan said is quite fast and reflects well on the leadership at both the fire and EMS departments.
The third is travel time, which has less to do with the actual emergency response teams and more with the distance, geography and conditions in town on any given day. Buchanan said the town could get creative in the future and post an ambulance or fire truck at Stowe Mountain Resort during the day and recall it at night. Ultimately, a second fire station or ambulance garage up Mountain Road might be part of the discussion, depending on future growth.
Fire response times these days are far accelerated compared to the past, Buchanan said. He pointed to the Akeley Memorial Building on Main Street that houses the town offices. A structure like that, made of heavy timbers and lots of stone and brick, could limit a fire’s spread much better — a crew might have 30 minutes to get to it and find the fire hadn’t spread to other parts of the building.
Not so with a modern engineered home, which has about seven minutes before its fully engulfed.
“You’re probably not going to save that house. You just don’t want it to go to the next house, the next apartment, the next hotel room,” he said. “We want to put the beast back in the box, as they say.”
For EMS, the window is even smaller for a patient in cardiac arrest — the metric the Triton team uses as an illustrative event — with a benchmark of 6 minutes, 20 seconds.
• In 2020, the average response time was 22:49.
• In 2021, it was 21:06.
• Last year, it was 21:25.
In reality, Stowe’s response has been more than three times that, although lives are still saved because often someone can get there and administer first aid while waiting for the rest of the crew to arrive.
Buchanan said he thinks a lot of those numbers are higher than the actual response times, particularly with the dispatch variable, which he said is “quite poor,” but is also likely due to a reporting error on the dispatch end. “I think they are faster,” he said.
He also noted the data reporting came during the COVID-19 years, and “we had all kinds of strange anomalies in there.”
“The bottom line is neither one of these times meets any national standard for a community your size, nor do I think it’s adequate,” Buchanan said. “I think that you folks need better for those folks.”
Selectboard member Paco Aumand pointed out that much of those lofty goals that Buchanan and the Triton team were suggesting are benchmarks that are more realistic for larger, more urban, career-based departments. He said the report will “live in infamy” and be referred to down the road and would be better if it reflected current town officials’ thinking.
“Our organizational structure recognizes the volunteer to be a key component of the new constituted fire and rescue department,” Aumand told Buchanan. “But you don’t provide any language backup to suggest that the governing body should take two different standards and meld them together to meet the needs of the community.”
False alarms
Buchanan said Stowe is a unique community when it comes to mapping out the lay of the land and determining who is in town at any given time, because it’s not clear all the time just who is here. The vast swaths of addresses listed as residential could be people who live in Stowe year-round, half the year or rarely ever and primarily rent their property out on Airbnb or similar short-term rental sites. He said these places are “extremely risky properties” when it comes to community-based emergency response.
“They generally do not have somebody that instantly responds to a problem and they can’t be reached when the problem occurs. There’s not a knowledge base,” Buchanan said. “If I go to the Hyatt and I have a gasoline leak, I know there’s going to be someone who is able to tell me how to shut the gas off at the Hyatt Regency. Here, they don’t even know where the gas shutoff is. It’s not their property.”
The majority of the fire department’s callouts, 60.1 percent, were for false alarms. Buchanan said that’s not uncommon, especially for communities whose fire departments do not respond to EMS calls, too. He said towns ought to find a way to address repeat offenders so department volunteers don’t get burned out getting called out late at night for something that is not happening.
When it comes to a call-type breakdown, the number of actual fire calls is a much smaller slice of the pie, just under 8 percent of total service demand.
“But that’s like every community,” Buchanan said. “There comes a point where you’re the insurance policy. We don’t want them to happen often.”
