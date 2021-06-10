There are already two opposing legal opinions on whether the town of Stowe can decouple from Morristown and Elmore and leave the merged Lamoille South school district.
Now, a third opinion is likely to be issued in the coming weeks.
The town’s legal counsel has said Stowe has the right to leave, based on language within Act 46, the state’s school district consolidation law. The state Agency of Education lawyers have said just the opposite, that Stowe was forced into the merger by the State Board of Education, and must stay put.
Now, the Lamoille South school district is going to seek legal advice on next steps following an overwhelming vote by Stowe residents to reject the forced merger.
The vote was 1068-464.
Superintendent Tracy Wrend said she had been in touch with officials at the Agency of Education and the Secretary of State’s office, and is still unclear what role, if any, the school district plays in merger divorce decisions, which are made at the town level.
“The most critical advice from both (agencies) was that we get a legal opinion as well, to consider the risks and considerations on the path forward,” Wrend said. “One thing that is clear is that more clarity is needed.”
The Vermont Secretary of State’s office, on May 28, certified Stowe’s withdrawal vote. It’s a move that has little to do with furthering the process, but it does at least give Stowe voters affirmation that their vote was noted for the historical record.
According to JP Isabelle, who handles general inquiries, legal issues and campaign finance issues for the secretary of state, the certification came from the agency’s archives and records division, not the elections division.
“The role of the secretary of state’s office is very limited,” Isabelle said.
Tiffany Donza, the clerk for the Lamoille South school board and one of its three Stowe representatives, said she thinks the letter “shows a positive step forward in the process.” She said she stands by her assertion that all three towns in Lamoille South would be better off if the towns could regain local control over their schools.
A group of Stowe residents — which includes Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe, a staunch opponent to Act 46 and the forced merger — Tuesday sent a letter to the selectboards in Morristown and Elmore urging them to coordinate a vote in their towns without delay.
The letter enumerates issues they say informed the overwhelming Stowe vote to leave, such as erosion of taxpayer value and operational efficiencies; declining enrollment that’s led to declining revenue; lack of transparency; negative impact of financial sharing; and busing issues.
“With a vote to affirm Stowe’s withdrawal from the Lamoille South Unified Union, we could revert back to the high-functioning school districts that we had before,” the letter reads.
Sara Haskins, town clerk for Morristown, said the letter was the first post-vote step to make it official, but she didn’t have much additional information.
She said the school district still has a role to play in the withdrawal process, and Morristown and Elmore are looking to the school district for its cue.
The State Board of Education, which forced the merger as part of its late-2018 statewide education plan, would have a say in the matter, as it did when the towns of Ripton and Westminster voted earlier this year to leave their respective merged districts — Westminster is something of a canary in the coal mine for Stowe, since it was also forced to merge, yet got the blessing from the state board to decouple.
The state board meets next week, Wednesday, June 16, in a virtual format, as it has for the entire year. There was no agenda available for that meeting as of press time, so it is unclear whether Stowe and Lamoille South will be on the docket.
Wrend said she also hasn’t been informed yet, but said that’s not surprising, since the board wouldn’t rule on Stowe’s withdrawal until Morristown and Elmore hold their votes.
“It’s not clear to me that the state board has a role in this at this point,” Wrend said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.