Members of the Jewish faith are reacting to a presidential proclamation that has the potential to define what it means to be Jewish in America.
On Dec. 11, President Trump signed an executive order that states discrimination faced by Jews might violate the Federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 “when the discrimination is based on an individual’s race, color, or national origin.”
The move drew praise from several national organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, which said the move will protect college students from anti-Semitism.
“Anti-Semitism on campus is a critical issue and we at ADL have supported bipartisan efforts to improve the federal tools to combat it for years,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL’s CEO.
“What Jewish students are facing on college campuses is bad,” said Rabbi David Edleson of Temple Sinai in South Burlington. “Any good-faith effort to address that is a positive. Hostile learning environments need to be addressed.”
However, Edleson expressed concern with how the executive order might limit free speech on college campuses by preventing students from being able to criticize the nation of Israel, particularly in calls to boycott and divest from Israeli companies.
“I am concerned about the impact on free speech, and that needs to be very closely watched.”
David Goodman of Waterbury — whose Jewish ancestors fled persecution in the Soviet Union in the 1920s — expressed greater skepticism about Trump’s intent.
“I think it’s rich that the most anti-Semitic leader in my lifetime is supposedly issuing proclamations in defense of Jewish people,” Goodman said. “The spike in hate crimes in this country, I lay square at the feet of Donald Trump. The attacks on synagogues and business, they echo the exact language used by the president.”
According the same Anti-Defamation League that praised Trump’s executive order, incidents of anti-Semitism have risen 48 percent since Trump took office.
“When it comes to this law, I think the real intent of this is to crack down on free speech,” Goodman said. “It does nothing to help Jews. It is quite the opposite. It comes at a time when the leader of Israel is under investigation for corruption, and Trump is telling people that this is the exact time that Americans cannot criticize the leadership of Israel. I see this as an effort to crack down on people who are critical of people in power.”
Judaism and nationality
State Rep. Avram Patt, D-Worcester — whose parents came to the United States after fleeing the rise of anti-Semitism in Poland in the 1930s — took a dim view of defining Judaism as a nationality.
“Jewish people in this country, if you ask what your nationality is, it’s the country you live in. For many Jewish people, identity is very closely tied to religion, for others, less so, but it’s definitely not a nationality,” Patt said.
For some people, at the core of the executive order is the anti-Semitic trope that Jewish Americans — like all Jewish people in the world — have the ability to become dual citizens of Israel if they choose, and are therefore not “real Americans.”
“In terms of speaking about Jews in this country, opinions are all over the place in terms of how they feel about Israel,” Patt said. “I myself am quite critical of a lot of it, and I have distant family and a close friend living there. I don’t consider it my country. I’m sure that if I wanted to, I could become a citizen there, but I am a citizen of the United States.”
“Jews have a deep allergic reaction to being singled out in a society, with the implication that we might not be loyal to the country in which we are living. We have seen this movie before and we know how it ends,” said Rabbi Jan Salzman of Congregation Ruach haMaqom in Burlington. “We have lived in many societies with many different laws, and there has always been an imperative to adhere to the laws of the land and to be good citizens.
“It’s also true that, when a society needs a scapegoat, they will single out the Jews as a group of people who really aren’t loyal.”
Divisive issue
The order itself is divisive among Jewish Americans, and that might be the point.
“There’s been a lot of reactions to it that have been all over the spectrum in the Jewish community. One of the concerns is that this could become a divisive matter in our community,” Edleson said. “My biggest concern is how it drives a wedge in the Jewish community at a time when the Jewish community needs to be unified in the face of anti-Semitism.”
“I think this move on the part of the Trump Administration was unfortunately a bald political move to try and stir things up among people in the United States,” Patt said.
“No matter what Trump might be trying to do, the upshot is his order is fueling the fire of rising white nationalism and violence against Jews,” Salzman said.
The Stowe Reporter reached out the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe for an interview. Rabbi David Fainsilber was not available; however, the organization issued the following resolution:
We are deeply disturbed by the increase in antisemitism from a plurality of sources.
Whereas:
• Defining the Jewish people as “other” is a basic trope of antisemitism;
• Movements by dominant groups to define the Jewish people as a separate race or nationality have, throughout history, led to severe consequences for the Jewish people;
• And the vast majority of Jewish people choose to define our people as an ethnic and/or religious group;
We, as Jewish leaders, ask that our allies and all those who seek to protect minority groups, as well as our government officials, understand the Jewish people:
• To have the right to define ourselves;
• To come from many nations around the globe;
• To include people of myriad complexions and other physical characteristics representing all races;
• And to be full citizens of the nations where we reside.
We further request to continue to be considered an ethnic and/or religious group.”