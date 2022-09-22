It’s not too late to catch “The Art of the Graphic” exhibit at Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum in Stowe and to meet the artists who contributed to it at a closing party Friday, Sept. 30, 5-7 p.m.
The exhibit looks at the artistic process of creating graphics for skis and snowboards.
Featuring the work of both large and small brands, and known and unknown artists, it allows viewers see the process from initial concept to final product.
The eight displays are a cross section of concepts from original paintings to computer generated art.
For snowboards, graphics from Burton feature collaborations with well-known artists Scott Lenhardt and Mark Gonzales, both working on the Danny Davis’s Deep Thinker series. Pallas Snowboards, a women’s only brand, shows a graphic collaboration between painter Mishel Schwartz and graphic designer Lenka Prochazka.
Ski brand Nordica shows the evolution of its top selling Enforcer graphic done by Josh Brown and Jeff Rooney of Capacitor Design Network.
J Skis and designer Tim Clayton display a collaboration with Japanese artist Tetsuya Abe and his ‘one-stroke’ painting method, while Coalition Snow, a women’s only ski company, shows how at small companies the owner is also sometimes the designer with art done by founder and owner Lauren Bello.
Visitors can expect to walk away with a deeper appreciation for not only the art, but the process and collaboration that goes into just about every ski or board on the market. Since the graphic is either the initial reason or final factor that goes into every ski or board purchase, it’s understandable the effort that is made to get them just right.
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. To ensure the museum doesn’t exceed capacity, RSVP at vtssm.org.
