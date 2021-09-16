Visitors to and employees in Stowe public buildings must mask up again.
The selectboard unanimously voted Monday to require masks in all town buildings and vehicles whenever within six feet of another person.
Town manager Charles Safford said there are town employees who have kids under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for the vaccine, and recommended reinstituting mask requirements when within six feet of someone in any municipal building or vehicle.
“I’ve got employees with kids under 12 who are trying to keep them in school, and we’re asking them to come to this public building to work and we’re asking them to come to government meetings like this,” Safford said.
He said more and more people are starting to mask up anyway — on Monday, at one of the busiest selectboard meetings since the pandemic started, more than half of the audience was masked up, although no one seated at the selectboard table was.
“There were a lot of people in the house tonight that had masks on, and I couldn’t help thinking they were going, ‘Wait, they’re elected and they’re not wearing masks?’” board member Jo Sabel Courtney said.
The mask rules apply to all town buildings, not just the town offices on Main Street, and includes the town garage, the public safety building and the Stowe Arena. The town doesn’t require proof of vaccination as a condition of employment.
Board member Lisa Hagerty said people got used to being able to take their mask off over the summer, but in recent weeks it’s been more common to see more people mask up.
She said, “Part of the problem has been we gave up on things that were protecting us a little too early.”
