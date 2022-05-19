Marvin Moriarty was as stubborn and tough at the end as he was throughout his entire life, but in the end, it was a surprisingly common act of violence that did in a decidedly uncommon man.
Last August, the Stowe skiing legend was left on the side of the road after being hit by a Mazda Miata while riding his bike in Vero Beach, Fla., where he lived. Over 700,000 hit-and-run incidents occurred throughout Florida between 2015 and 2021 resulting in over 1,600 killed, according to Treasure Coast Newspapers.
Moriarty eventually joined that number, but not right away. He was brought to the hospital shortly after the accident and survived, but he suffered severe injury to his back.
A lifelong natural athlete who “excelled in every sport he participated in,” according to his close friend and unofficial biographer Peter Miller. To a man who was still active at the age of 85, such an injury is a devastating blow.
In April, he underwent surgery to repair his damaged back, but died during the procedure.
Beth McMahon, the “love of his life” and partner of over 40 years, was with Moriarty through it all and tearfully broke the news to a devastated Miller.
“No, not Marvin… He was always with us, but he slipped away so quick to that other world,” Miller wrote in a remembrance. “Lover, ski racer, super tennis player, friend — Marv was as oversized as Paul Bunyan.”
Though the couple lived partially in Vero Beach, Moriarty was first and foremost a Stowe legend.
“Everybody in Stowe knew him,” McMahon said.
This is perhaps, somehow, an understatement.
Moriarty was born in Stowe in 1937 on a Depression-era subsistence farm and learned to ski as a child by attaching himself to a pair of skis made from barrel staves with his feet attached to the toe plate by canning jar rubbers.
He learned to ski from the Austrians at the Toll House where he rode up on the tow rope for 25 cents a day before graduating to Mt. Mansfield where Bob Cochran and the Stowe Ski Patrol pushed him to take on The Nose Dive.
As soon as he was in high school, he began racing in competitions across the state and country — and winning. In 1955, at age 17, he placed fourth in an Olympic qualifying race and was on the 1956 Olympic ski team that went to Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, the youngest U.S. Olympic skier ever.
A leg injury, paired with his characteristically brash attitude, got him exiled from the American team to which Moriarty responded by training with the Austrians. He went on to place at international competitions, but when 1959 rolled around, the United States coach dropped him, preferring college skiers instead.
It was also during this time when Moriarty made famous a style of hat made for him by his mother. The Moriarty Hat came about after he asked his mother to adapt a toque-style Austrian hat, which the limits of her yarn loom forced her to adapt into her own angular style.
The hat became ubiquitous among skiers and Ma Moriarty, as she was known, employed an army of Vermont knitters to produce them before the eventual sale of the business and her death in 1987.
Following his stint in the Olympic big times and professional skiing, Moriarty retired to the rough and tumble scene of mid-century Aspen where he opened the Mad Dog Bar, a time when, Miller once wrote, the “shoulder holster for his pistol was scratched and worn as an old leather ski boot.”
“In the morning Marv lifted 25-pound weights. That made him formidable on the tennis courts, terrifying in a bar fight, or making an easy job of building steps out of large stones,” Miller wrote in his remembrance of his friend. “Gifted with street smarts, strong as Popeye the Sailor. Never, ever get on the wrong side of Marv, as many learned when they participated in an aggressive ruckus in his Aspen bar.”
“He didn't take sh*t from anyone,” McMahon put it, succinctly.
Moriarty returned to Stowe in the 1970s to bail out the family homestead, but more important, it’s where he met McMahon. Despite a couple decades separating their dates of birth and her parents’ disapproval, the two fled on a European vacation together before spending over 40 happy years as life partners.
To McMahon, there was a touch of fate in their love.
“He told me, ‘I had to travel the world to return to my hometown and find you,’” she said.
In the decades that followed, Moriarty was a Stowe fixture, doing odd jobs on his tractor, in local bars and he was, of course, a fixture on Mt. Mansfield.
“He was like a piece of silk, skiing down a mountain,” McMahon said, who herself is a proficient skier with a family tradition in the sport.
Though the couple bought a home in Vero Beach in the 1990s, Moriarty continued to solidify himself as a Stowe legend and a fixture in town. He was even seen at The Shed on its final night in 2011, throwing back tequila shots with Miller.
Though he never spoke anything but his mind — an attitude that may have gotten him into trouble more than once and occasionally rubbed people the wrong way — Moriarty was considered by those who knew him to be a paragon of integrity, a man that never gave anything less than his best.
“He was incredibly passionate about everything he did, from building our house in Moscow in 1997 or working as a volunteer for the sheriff's office at age 84,” McMahon said. “He did nothing halfway. He did everything 200 percent. He was an inspiration to everybody. He never quit.”
