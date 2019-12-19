With a fresh coat of the fluffy stuff coating Stowe’s streets and sidewalks earlier this week, downtown looks like a picture postcard that a beloved relative or savvy marketing team might send out to sell Stowe as the quintessential Vermont town to visit during the holidays.
If you look more closely, though, something might seem a little bit “off” compared with previous years and, no, we’re not talking about the absence of the tiny Christmas trees on the utility poles (more on that later).
We’re talking about the streetlights.
“Is it just me, or are the new lights installed on Main Street reminiscent of Las Vegas?” wrote Lynn Lafleur of Ayers Farm Road in a Dec. 6 social media post. “I think the lightposts are beautiful and add to the look of the street. However, the intense, bright, white light bulbs that were chosen to light the street are overkill. The intense whiteness overpowers the holiday lights so that the decorations on the posts appear minimalistic.”
The new lights are part of a two-year, $6.6 million facelift for Stowe’s downtown, which includes new sidewalks and lights, and burying the utility wires now strung along on Main Street poles so they’re not visible in the tens of thousands of photos taken every year of Stowe Community Church.
This summer, the work snarled traffic and made pedestrians dodge ditches, but now the public is able to take in the results and the reviews are, well, mixed.
“Completely agree — the lampposts are lovely but the temperature is wrong on the lights themselves,” wrote Peggy Freedson of Mountain House Drive in a Dec. 7 social media post. “It's an easy fix and should be done. We all know from choosing bulbs to light our homes that temperature and intensity of light hugely impacts the feeling of warmth or coldness of a given space.”
“When I read the initial post was, omg, how picky picky,” wrote Valerie Wise on Dec. 8. “Then I drove through the village at night. Spot on. Those lights are like the Second Coming. They spoil the effect of the charming new lampposts. Can they really be changed as easily as some think?”
Harry Shepard, Stowe’s public works director, said he has received feedback on the new lights, which were installed in October but only recently triggered an online conversation.
“We’re aware of some of the comments and if we feel that in fact they are too bright, we’ll try to evaluate what that means in terms of replacing lenses or shielding,” Shepard said.
The town worked with a design consultant on the downtown lighting. The consultant performed photometric analysis to measure the amount of illumination needed to match the design.
Both the past and current streetlights are LEDs, and the current lights are intended to illuminate both the street and the sidewalk, which previously had its own light poles containing incandescent bulbs.
Shepard said the town contacted the design consultant about the lighting complaints.
“The next step is to measure lighting levels and compare them with design intent and see if something else has happened here,” Shepard said. “Speaking for myself, I feel like when I turn the corner onto Main Street, I feel like it’s the right amount of light.”
And to be fair, Shepard is far from alone in his opinion.
“My wife and I had dinner at Harrison’s tonight and we both were looking forward to seeing what all the fuss was about,” wrote Pete Burke of Luce Hill Road on Dec. 12. “Sadly, it seemed so normal to us, we forgot to check out the lighting.”
Maple Street resident Karin Gottlieb offered a different take on the nature of — and need for — lights on Main Street.
“As a pedestrian, I’d like to see the lights adjusted to whatever enables a motorist to see me after dark when I’m crossing,” Gottlieb said, while the lamenting the loss of a different Main Street holiday staple. “But I do miss the little trees that used to be on the power poles during the holidays.”
For many years, the town would hang small Christmas trees on the utility poles lining Main Street; however, this year, officials chose not to hang them.
Don’t expect to see them next year, either. If all goes smoothly, by this time next year there won’t be any utility poles on Main Street.