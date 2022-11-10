It was a rare moment on Election Day in Stowe where there wasn’t a line for the polling place out the door. More than 2,500 people voted in person, along with more than 1,500 who cast ballots before Tuesday.
Photo by Gordon Miller
On Election Day Tuesday, poll workers at Stowe’s town hall help voter Lisa Leopold, who is giving her daughter Denver an early lesson in civic responsibility.
Stowe has elected a new representative to the Vermont Legislature for the first time in 16 years and, for the first time in decades, it’s not a Republican. It’s also not a Democrat.
Jed Lipsky, a lifelong logger and Stowe fixture who ran a folksy campaign as an independent, defeated Democrat Scott Weathers, a relatively new Stowe resident who has swiftly enmeshed himself in the town’s social and political webbing.
According to unofficial poll results that still must be certified by the Vermont Secretary of State’s office, Lipsky beat Weathers 1,386-881 in the Stowe-centric Lamoille-1 House election.
“It’s a little overwhelming, and it’s been a long four months,” Lipsky said Tuesday night. “I’ve never for one moment regretted the decision to represent this community, because I care about it so darned much.”
When he takes office in January, Lipsky will succeed Republican Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, who first ran for election in 2006 and didn’t see a competitor for the next 12 years.
Lipksy counted among his supporters some steadfast Democrats and included people from both parties as de facto advisers on what he called his “kitchen cabinet.” He said he’ll learn plenty on the job once he takes office.
“I don’t pretend to be the smartest one in the room, but I have intuition and am a good listener,” he said.
In a concession shortly after the polls closed, Weathers said, “It wasn’t our night, but the fight continues, and I’ll be watching results across the state to see if we have the votes to pass paid family leave and climate legislation and to make progress on all the other issues that I focused on in this campaign.”
The Lamoille-1 race took an increasingly us-versus-them vibe in the final weeks, starting with an Oct. 12 debate between the two hosted by the Stowe Reporter. Although the two traded barbs about topics such as climate change and paid family leave, the Democrat found himself weathering criticisms that he hadn’t earned his stripes.
In one exchange, Lipksy pulled a Fred Tuttle-esque move on Weathers by asking him if he knew the ingredients in the old-timey Vermont beverage switchel. He also called it “slightly audacious” that Weathers decided to run for Legislature without first getting his feet wet on the school board or planning commission or the like.
Weathers countered by calling Lipsky’s criticisms “nativist” and compared it to tactics used by former president Donald Trump.
Campaign finance — more specifically, the provenance of each candidates’ funding — also became a focal point in recent weeks on social media, although not by the candidates themselves. Some in the community questioned why Weathers was receiving so much money from out of state, while Lipsky was criticized for accepting money from Republicans, including gas station magnate Skip Vallee.
Weathers’ loss comes after he outraised Lipsky by a significant margin. As of Nov. 4, Weathers had raised more than $50,000 — about $56 for every vote he received — with the largest donations coming from out-of-state residents. Lipsky raised more than $33,000 as of Nov. 4.
According to U.S. Census data, Stowe saw 21 percent population growth between 2010 and 2020. One result of that spike? The decennial re-drawing of legislative maps put Stoweites in two different House districts, depending on which side of town they live.
More than 800 people largely on the western and northern part of town — think Pucker Street, Randolph Road, Brownsville, Mansfield View — are now part of the Lamoille-Washington House district.
That two-seat district, which has for the past 20 years consisted of Morristown, Elmore, Worcester and Woodbury, now includes that chunk of Stowe.
Both Democrats were easily elected over their Republican challengers.
Saudia LaMont, D-Morristown, was elected to her first term after she received 2,488 votes on Tuesday.
Incumbent Avram Patt, D-Worcester, was reelected after receiving 2,447 votes.
Ben Olsen, R-Morristown, received 1,319 votes while Nichole Loati, R/L-Morristown, got 1,146 votes.
LaMont, Yacovone’s endorsed successor, ran on her experience as a community organizer and activist and her belief that the myriad problems and challenges facing Vermonters are interconnected and need to be addressed together.
Patt emphasized his experience, temperament and his record. Despite a field of new challengers and tough questions around policies he helped lead on like the clean heat standard, he handily won alongside LaMont on the double Democratic ticket.
Olsen channeled both less government spending and deregulation policies championed by Republicans since the Reagan era as well as social conservatism, often speaking out against Prop 5 and further protections for abortion rights in the Constitution.
Despite positioning herself as a small business owner in favor of cutting government spending and being the candidate who, as of Nov. 4, raised the most money — more than $18,000 — of any Lamoille-Washington district candidate, more voters cast blank votes than voted for Loati.
Re-apportionment affected Stowe’s geo-political positioning in the Vermont Senate even more drastically, removing the town entirely from the Lamoille County district and placing it in the 23-town Washington district.
That means Stowe now has three senators instead of one, and all three of them are some shade of Democrat.
Longtime incumbent Ann Cummings, D-Montpelier, was the top vote-getter in the six-person race, followed by Anne Watson, D/P-Montpelier, and incumbent Andrew Perchlik, D/P-Marshfield.
Trailing them were Paul Bean, R-Northfield, Dwayne Tucker, R-Barre Town, and Dexter Lefavour, R/L-Middlesex.
Stowe’s Senate voting results mirrored the statewide ones:
