Stowe has elected a new representative to the Vermont Legislature for the first time in 16 years and, for the first time in decades, it’s not a Republican. It’s also not a Democrat.

Jed Lipsky, a lifelong logger and Stowe fixture who ran a folksy campaign as an independent, defeated Democrat Scott Weathers, a relatively new Stowe resident who has swiftly enmeshed himself in the town’s social and political webbing.

Beards and woolen coats

Supporters of Jed Lipsky, who just won election to represent Stowe in the Vermont House, don beards and woolen coats as they campaign on Main Street.
Last day canvas

Lamoille-1 candidate Scott Weathers, center, campaigns on Tuesday, Election Day, on Stowe’s Main Street. The Democrat lost to independent candidate Jed Lipsky.
Download PDF Vermont General Election 2022 Lamoille-1 results: Stowe
Download PDF Vermont General Election 2022 Lamoille-Washington results: Elmore, Morristown, Stowe, Woodbury and Worcester

