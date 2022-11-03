Stowe Electric Department’s general manager has retired after 28 years at the utility, leaving a veteran successor to keep the lights on.
Ellen Burt said when she first started at the utility, there were a whopping zero solar arrays or wind turbines hooked up to the grid. The only purchased power coming from anything resembling what could nowadays be called renewable energy was from Hydro Quebec, and people had been long protesting that power provider for all manner of environmental misdeeds.
Compared to today’s power market, which is diverse and dynamic, yesteryear’s electric production scene was more monolithic, according to Burt.
“Basically, power wasn’t a commodity. You went into long-term contracts and it was pretty easy,” she said. “Today, you’re up and down on the market all the time.”
New general manager Jackie Pratt added that there are far more moving pieces in today’s energy market, including offering customers rebates on things like heat pumps or solar battery storage.
“You’re meeting portfolio standards, you’re trying to map out what your power supply looks like so you have adequate non-emitting resources, you’re meeting benchmarks,” Pratt said.
Pratt would know about a lot of moving parts. She comes off 19 years at Shrewsbury Electric and Cable Operations in Shrewsbury, Mass., most recently as the municipally owned utility’s director of advocacy and customer service. Not only does that utility serve roughly four times as many customers as Stowe Electric, but it also offered cable TV and telephone.
Pratt said she was impressed with the way Stowe Electric punched above its weight in comparison to similarly sized utilities.
“They’re doing really progressive things, really smart decision making and investing in the future of this community,” Pratt said.
Also retiring last week was Dick Marron, who stepped down from the board of directors after 13 years. Appointed to replace him last week was Sara Teachout. She joins fellow board members Heidi Scheuermann and Larry Lackey. Along with Marron, that made for three former town selectboard members on the electric board — and, in the case of Marron and Scheuermann, two former legislators.
Marron echoed Pratt’s description of Burt as an innovator and a hustler. He pointed to a deal Burt brokered to sell Stowe Electric’s interest in the Highgate converter station and use more than $1 million to fund capital projects.
Both Pratt and Marron point to the $1.2 million in “Bernie money” — federal funds earmarked this summer by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — that the utility will use to upgrade the small Smith Falls hydroelectric dam, which the utility owns. The dam, which was damaged in 2011 by Tropical Storm Irene, is within a stone’s throw of the utility’s headquarters.
Burt herself points out with some pride how she was able to make lemons out of lemonade nearly a decade ago, when the state Public Service Board — since renamed the Public Utility Commission — penalized the utility for using some leftover bond money meant for a transmission project to pay down a line of credit, in violation of the board’s original approval of the funds.
To make amends for that violation, Stowe Electric spent roughly $25,000 on a pair of electric car chargers in lieu of paying a fine. They went online in late 2013.
Stowe Electric was the first Vermont utility to own electric car chargers and have a tariff for them, according to Burt. Nine years later, there are 11 utility-owned chargers in town, each of them available to the public 24 hours a day, even though most are located in business parking lots. The most recent addition is in the parking lot of American Flatbread, which recently opened in the site of the fabled Rusty Nail nightclub.
Burt said the best thing about working at Stowe Electric was the staff, and how everyone chipped in when the chips were down. She pointed to a major 2017 windstorm that felled trees all over town.
“We couldn’t even get up this one road until we cleared all the trees, and we were all working five days, 24 hours a day,” Burt said. “I mean, we didn’t even go to sleep. The dedication here is just unbelievable.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.