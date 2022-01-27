Should a condominium by another name generate the same amount in property tax revenue for a town?
This is the question Lamoille County lawmakers are attempting to answer with a pair of bills this legislative session that call for timeshare properties to be valued similarly to their residential neighbors instead of other recent sales on the timeshare market, where properties are being let go at fire sale prices.
In recent years, timeshare owners across Vermont have gone to court to challenge the assessment of their property’s value, resulting in millions of dollars withheld from town grand lists and less money in the education fund.
Lamoille County Republican Sen. Richard Westman has introduced a bill to rectify this issue and restore what he believes is rightfully owed to the towns with timeshare properties. Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe, has put forth a similar bill co-sponsored by Rep. Lucy Rogers, who represents Waterville and Cambridge, in the House.
Together, these bills address an issue that has ramifications across the state, but one with particular relevance in Lamoille County.
Last year, Burlington-based attorney Hans Huessy represented several timeshare owners at the Smugglers’ Notch Resort and appealed the property tax appraisal by the town of Cambridge. As a result, timeshare owners were able to get approximately $800,000 knocked off the amount of property taxes the owners paid or close to $2.5 million over three years.
According to Dale Copping, a Cambridge lister, the appeals against the town from Smugglers’ Notch timeshare owners resulted in a $45.5 million drop in the grand list, a whopping 44 percent reduction.
Stowe has hundreds of timeshare units in condominiums at Trapp Family Lodge, Village Green, Mountainside Resort and other locations. Though Stowe’s assessor Tim Morrissey isn’t certain how much the current method of evaluating timeshares for property tax purposes is keeping off the grand list, he said it must be “quite a number.”
“Not only does it have implications for the towns where there are timeshares, it has significant ramifications for the education fund,” Westman said. “From my point of view, when you drop the grand list because of this, it falls back onto everybody else that pays property taxes. I don’t think that that’s fair to regular Vermonters that are working very hard to pay their own property taxes.”
Question of values
Few understand the complexities of property tax assessment like Tom Vickery.
While Vickery left his post after four decades as Stowe’s assessor in 2012, he still has the ears of the county’s lawmakers. Not only has he been an important advisor on the issue for Westman in crafting this bill, but he also testified before the House Ways and Means Committee on Jan. 19 in support of Scheuermann’s bill.
The root of the problem, according to Vickery, is the collapse of the timeshare market. Once a popular mode of vacationing for families when it rose to prominence in the 1980s, timeshares allowed buyers to purchase a week or longer periods at a resort like Smugglers’ Notch. But as the popularity of timeshares has declined, their marketability has evaporated.
“You see a lot of people that have owned them that want to get rid of them and are walking away from them, so it’s a liquidation value that you see in the marketplace on timeshare estates,” Vickery said.
This liquidation means when assessors value them for property tax purposes, the market dictates they be valued well below a non-timeshare property of the same size and quality.
“There’s a lot of people that want to get rid of them that have owned them for 10 or 20 years, and they have no buyers and want to walk away because they’re tired of paying the maintenance fee,” Vickery said.
Vickery cited a survey of families who owned timeshares at Smugglers’ Notch Resort where respondents said they enjoyed the resort, but their once young children had grown the families found the $2,000 in yearly management fees onerous.
With few other options, these families often turn to Smugglers’ Notch and Club Wyndham, an arm of the massive hotel franchisor that owns and manages some of the properties at the privately-owned resort.
After Smugglers’ buys the families out at desperately low prices, the resort sells the property to Wyndham, which then rents out stays at the timeshare properties like a more conventional commercial hotel operation, all while the units themselves remain valued like a timeshare for property tax purposes.
Vickery estimates that possibly up to half of the timeshare units at Smugglers’ Notch are owned by Wyndham.
Wyndham did not respond to a request for comment. Stephanie Gorin, the communication’s director at Smugglers’ Notch, simply said the resort had a “vested interest” in the legislation and would be “paying close attention to the issue.”
The bills put forth by Westman and Scheuermann seek to legislate new clarity and what Vickery calls “equity” in the law around appraising timeshare properties and require them to be appraised at a fair value and not at liquidation prices.
Both bills contain the same key line to rectify this perceived problem: “The town shall determine the estimated fair market value … of each unit of a time-share project in the same manner as the town determines the value of comparable real property that does not contain time-share estates.”
Difficulty of conversion
Huessy has successfully appealed property tax appraisals of timeshares at Smugglers’ Notch Resort and across the state, saving his clients thousands while possibly costing municipalities millions along the way.
It may come as no surprise that he doesn’t believe legislating timeshare appraisals is the way forward.
What Huessy would like to see lawmakers do is make it easier for timeshare owners to convert to non-timeshare properties, therefore making them marketable and allowing owners to sell them at non-liquidation prices.
According to Huessy, most timeshares require a burdensome amount of the property’s owners — potentially thousands of owners with stakes in individual units within a condominium for small chunks of time each — and getting them all to agree to convert a timeshare property is essentially impossible.
“I think what you can sell it for is the best measure of its value. Valuing it as a unit assumes that the timeshare organization has the ability to get the requisite votes to convert it from a timeshare to a non-timeshare property,” Huessy said. “When you have 2,000 or 3,000 owners, that’s virtually impossible. So, to say that those people collectively could get together, dissolve the timeshare condominium and then re-establish the condominium as a regular condominium is pure fiction.”
Westman countered that the current method of valuation is depriving towns of revenue and shifting that burden to other taxpayers was the true problem.
“These units are being taxed at half the value of something that’s wholly owned and these people that own these recreational condominiums, when they don’t pay, it falls on regular Vermonters to do that,” he said. “I don’t think it’s fair that they expect to be treated differently when they bought into that.”
“At the end of the day, is it really about hitting up second home owners for tax revenue, which Vermont already does to an excess, or is it about fairness?” Huessy asked. “Everybody else in the state pays on the fair market value of their property, why should a timeshare owner be different?
Next steps
With all the priorities jostling for supremacy in this legislative session, it’s very possible neither Westman nor Scheuermann’s bill makes the cut, but at the very least the matter has found a wider audience.
Westman’s bill is currently sitting with the Senate Committee on Finance, chaired by Montpelier Democrat Anne Cummings.
After Vickery’s testimony at the House Committee on Ways and Means, Scheuermann said the committee expressed interest in digging further into the issue, noting it has reached out to the tax department for its thoughts on the issue. While there is “some hesitation” about some of the language in the bill, Scheuermann is hopeful something might move forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.