Heidi Scheuermann, Republican House representative from Stowe, wants the Republican president out of office immediately.
She is one of four lead sponsors on a “joint resolution condemning the storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as an attack on democracy.” The resolution was passed in the first week of the Vermont legislative session and calls for the removal of President Donald Trump from office either by his cabinet or by the Congress.
Trump still has a week left in his term. The U.S. House of Representatives was expected to vote Wednesday on making him the first president to be impeached twice.
In a show of multi-partisanship, the bill’s four primary co-sponsors make up every sector of Vermont’s political spectrum — Scheuermann for the Republicans, Craftsbury Rep. Katherine Sims for the Democrats, Burlington Rep. Brian Cina for the Progressives and West Dover Rep. Laura Sibilia for the independents.
“We felt it was important that we would send a message that we’re united,” Scheuermann said. “As someone who revered that building and was humbled each time I went there, it was disturbing to see what happened down there.”
The day of the assault on the Capitol, Scheuermann tweeted that she was “appalled, ashamed and immensely saddened” by what was happening, even as she was being sworn into office for the eighth time.
“Maybe I shouldn’t be surprised, but damn it, I am,” she tweeted. “I beg of the protesters to stand down and leave the Capitol. I beg of Donald Trump to call on them to stop. This is unacceptable. In the meantime, to all in Washington, you are in my prayers. Stay safe!”
Scheuermann worked out of the Capitol from 1997-2000 as part of then-Sen. Jim Jefford’s staff.
She said “one of the most troublesome pictures” the saw last week was of a man in the Capitol building waving a Confederate flag. Looking down on the man was a portrait of Vermont’s own Justin Smith Morrill, one of the founders of the Republican Party, the party of Abraham Lincoln.
“As a colleague said, any Vermonter who cherishes Vermont’s role in the Civil War is disgusted by that,” Scheuermann said of seeing the Confederate flag in the U.S. Capitol, something even the Confederates were never able to do during the Civil War.
She takes comfort in knowing America has gone through tumult in the past and emerged stronger.
“Our ancestors went through some trying times as well,” she said. “I feel very strongly we can get through this and we can continue to be the beacon on the hill.”
All told, 121 of the 150 House members signed onto the resolution, which passed on a voice vote of 130-16.
Here’s what other Lamoille County House members have to say about Trump’s role in the Jan. 6 riot.
• Rep. Lucy Rogers, D-Waterville: “A peaceful transfer of power is fundamental to democracy. The president has attempted to undermine a free and fair election, and therefore cannot be trusted to lead and protect our country and our government.”
• Rep. Avram Patt, D-Worcester: “On the first day of the 2021-2022 Legislature’s session, participating via my iPad, I was often struck by how we do work together. Despite .very strong differences on many issues, there is also much common ground, and much agreement. I got choked up at times, even watching all of us remotely in our little Zoom boxes. Then the news from Washington began to seep in …”
• Rep. Kate Donnally: “The terrorist attacks on Jan. 6th threaten the foundations of our society and challenge our collective commitment to the sanctity of democracy as we know it … I draw hope from our collective efforts within Vermont to come together in times of crises; and I affirm a deep and abiding commitment to a future where all have access to freedom from harm and to a strong and resilient democracy.”
• Rep. Dave Yacovone, D-Morristown: “Those who spew hate and invite an invasion of our nation’s Capitol must be held accountable.”
• Rep. Dan Noyes, D-Wolcott: “My hope is that Congress has taken up articles of impeachment, his cabinet has removed him, or he has resigned by the time this newspaper has been printed. The actions of the president and other instigators, including certain members of Congress, are inexcusable and warrant action to make sure history reflects their failure. Tolerance of dissenting opinions and peaceful debate is the right of all Americans, but hate and violence are not. The world is watching. Americans are suffering. We cannot let this moment pass unchallenged.”
• Rep. Mark Higley, R-Lowell, did not sign onto the joint resolution. He said, “With only 10 days or so left until the inauguration of our new president, I believe attempts to remove the president would be more divisive and damaging to the country than just making every attempt to ensure a smooth and secure transition of power.”
