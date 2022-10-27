Do you believe in ghosts?
This is the question Shawn Woods asks those who gather for his lantern-lit tours through Stowe in October, when his historic guided walks through the town veer into full-on spook tours.
Woods likes to separate his tour attendees into three groups: the believers, non-believers and the “smart money” people who, like himself, are waiting to see how it plays out. But by the end of the approximately hour-long tour, it’s hard not to be drawn toward belief.
For 22 years, the former high school history teacher and athletic director has been giving nighttime tours of Stowe. Instead of leading the pack as the lone light bearer, he hands out replicas of colonial era barn lanterns to each attendee.
Each one is lit from within by a beeswax candle and its perforated tin cap ensures they’ll almost never go out, regardless of the weather. The lantern allows tour attendees a tactile way to immerse themselves in New England history.
Woods has conducted his tours through every season over the years, but found that an August through December schedule works best. On some walks, he’ll focus on Stowe’s long history or on Christmas traditions around the holidays, but he knows that as soon as the leaves begin to skitter across Main Street, people only want one thing: ghosts.
At a tour Monday night, a larger than usual crowd of about 35 gathered in front of the Stowe Visitor’s Center eager for a scare. The crowd was generally tourists, including two women visiting from Ireland.
“Honestly, the fun part is I meet people, and most people want to slow down. They want to ditch their iPhones for a period of time and this appeals to them because it’s a throwback. I’ve always said, what’s old is new again, and people are looking for something that’s different.”
Each night is a little different on Woods’ tours, but his ghost walks are generally centered around Stowe’s tentpole spirits: Emily — of Emily’s Bridge fame — and Michael “Boots” Berry, a tap dancing poltergeist that haunts the historic Green Mountain Inn.
Like Charon himself, Woods led his Monday night group away from well-lit Main Street to Old Yard Cemetery, where he told the story of a young 19th-century Stowe resident whose elopement gone wrong ended with her body being found in the creek below the covered bridge that she’s now forever associated with.
Woods claimed many believed Emily was buried in that very cemetery, though her grave has not been identified, and discussed the visits from dowsers and spiritually sensitive lantern tour attendees who supported it.
The trick of Woods’ tour lies in his narrative sensibility. The initial folk tales concerning the ancient Stoweite’s apocryphal life and tragic demise are hair-raising enough, but Woods builds upon them by sharing stories he’s collected from his decades of supernaturally curious tourists.
It’s one thing to hear the story of Emily’s mysterious death, but then to hear the sworn-true tale from a former tour attendee who then went down to her bridge the next foggy morning and took a picture that revealed the ghostly image of a young woman beside him is downright goosebump inducing.
The whole production hinges upon Woods’ understated showmanship. Though his material may be slightly unsettling, his bushy browed, congenial and self-assured demeanor makes him an ideal companion through the liminal spaces where life and death meet.
Woods never monologues in one spot for too long and makes effective use of Main Street architecture. He has no ghost stories to share about the Stowe Community Church, but its steps make for an evocative location upon which to share two stories of ghostly encounters shared with him by two different priests and former lantern tour attendees for those curious as to how religion squares with apparition encounters.
He pointed to the uppermost right hand window in the Green Mountain Inn when sharing the tale of one of its former inhabitants, Boots Berry.
Like a Greek tragedy, Berry’s story begins when an act of heroism in Civil War-era Stowe got him free food and drink at all the town’s pubs, an honor which eventually led him wayward toward intransigence.
After a lifetime of drifting, including a stint in a New Orleans jail where he learned to tap dance, Berry returned to Stowe at the turn of the 20th century, to the Green Mountain Inn and his old room, only to be once again put in the position of having to save a young girl inexplicably stuck on the hotel’s icy roof.
Though the girl was saved, Berry fell to his death, doomed to bother a century of Green Mountain guests with harmless pranks.
As Woods related this ghostly tale, a couple in the crowd gasped. They were staying in Berry’s room. This was only the second time this had happened in Woods’ decades of lantern tours. With a knowing smile, he suggested they were in for an interesting night.
Just as the couple made their revelation known, their supposedly wind-proof lantern went out. Upon closer inspection, it appeared through the lantern’s glass pane that the beeswax candle itself had somehow disappeared.
