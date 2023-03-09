After the Stowe development review board declined to weigh in on the critical question of density rights, Stowe Land Trust is vowing to appeal in court a decision that effectively granted Paul Percy full control of those rights on a piece of trust-conserved land.

The land trust came to odds with Percy during a process in which the Stowe farmer consolidated the patch of land known as the Landmark Meadow, which the trust conserved and then sold to Percy at a discounted price in 1998, with the agriculture-planned residential development area that contains the Bouchard Farm property on the other side of the West Branch River, also owned by Percy but conserved by the trust.

