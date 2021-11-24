As December approaches, so does Stowe’s budget season. And just as it’s the season for gift wish lists, ‘tis also the season for organizations hoping for some help from the town coffers.
The Stowe Land Trust is asking for $200,000 to help it conserve one of the most prominent pieces of prime farmland in town.
Meanwhile, the Stowe Area Association is asking for a piece of the town’s local option tax revenue, touting its place as a tourism driver in a town that can expect upwards of $1 million a year from hospitality receipts.
Farm hand
At its Nov. 8 meeting the town selectboard agreed to consider adding $200,000 to next year’s capital budget that the land trust would apply to its $2.5 million conservation project to conserve Ricketson Farm, the highly visible farm along Route 100 that for years provided a black-and-white bovine welcome to travelers from the north.
In an Oct. 29 letter to the town, land trust executive director Kristen Sharpless said the trust has already received a commitment of just over $1 million from the Vermont Housing and Conservation Board.
That is paired with an estimated $840,000 in private donations through the trust’s fundraising efforts — $600,000 so far with another $240,000 anticipated by the beginning of March — and an anonymous donor has agreed to match $200,000 of that fundraising.
Sharpless said farm owner Ken Ricketson will contribute a significant amount through a bargain sale in the land development rights, leaving the trust with $200,000 it is seeking from the town.
In the first year of the pandemic, the town had taken a cautious approach to its capital budget, which is funded through revenue from the town’s 1 percent local option tax on rooms, meals and alcohol. But business in the past year was surprisingly robust, and the town didn’t do as poorly as expected.
In her letter, Sharpless said she delayed her request for a year due to COVID-19’s impact on local business.
“I am glad to see the local option tax revenues have rebounded sooner and better than anticipated,” she wrote.
The selectboard agreed to have town staff include the $200,000 request in the proposed capital budget, with the caveat it will be further considered during upcoming budget talks.
Piece of the pie
The selectboard took more of a wait-and-see stance with the Stowe Area Association request for an annual portion of the local option tax.
The town’s destination marketing organization, Stowe Area has in recent years received an appropriation out of the general fund budget, just like the many organizations, from North Country Animal League to North Central Vermont Recovery Center.
Its most recent allocation was $20,000.
This time around, and in subsequent budget years, the association is proposing the town give it a cut of the local option tax. Many Stowe businesses from whence the local option tax revenue flows are association members.
Executive director Carrie Simmons proposed a formula where the association would receive 50 percent of the increase in the option tax each year.
Assuming a 5 percent increase each year, SAA would receive $97,782 next year, and nearly five-fold increase over what it currently gets from the town. That is projected to increase gradually to $181,000 by 2025.
Town manager Charles Safford said the town can only budget one year at a time and can’t put future selectboards in the position of having to abide by a current-day formula, especially since it’s more prudent to base allocations from the local option tax fund on actual receipts rather than projections.
