Kristen Sharpless, executive director of Stowe Land Trust, has been tapped to join the Land Trust Leadership Council, a select group of nationally recognized leaders in the land trust field.
“As an exceptional land trust executive director, you will bring valuable experience and perspectives to the group,” wrote Andrew Bowman, president and CEO of the Land Trust Alliance, when naming her to the council.
“This is an elite group of approximately 50 land trust executive directors out of nearly 1,000 Land Trust Alliance member organizations,” Sam Gaines, president of Stowe Land Trust’s board, said. “That Kristen has been selected to serve among them is a testament to her leadership and great work she has demonstrated behalf the Stowe area community and Vermont.”
The purpose of the Alliance’s Leadership Council is to provide a forum for dialogue on emerging issues, promote collaboration between land trusts and offer strategic advice to the alliance.
Sharpless was previously selected to participate in the Land Trust Alliance’s Wentworth Leadership Program, which is separate from the leadership council.
“I’m grateful to be part of the alliance’s wonderful opportunities for professional growth and collaborative work with other leaders in the land trust field, especially now as the effects of climate change ramp up the urgency of our work to conserve farm and forest lands in a way that centers community needs, strong leadership and effective collaboration are more important than ever,” Sharpless said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.