Lamoille South Unified Union is pleased to announce that Toni Martindell is the new director of curriculum and instruction for the Lamoille South Unified Union school district. She begins July 1 in the role.
Martindell began her career in education in 2007 as a high school social studies teacher at Manheim Township High School in Lancaster, Pa. During her tenure, she taught a variety of courses, including AP-level U.S. history and international baccalaureate-level history of the Americas. She served as a professional learning lead for differentiated instruction and developed curricula for the Lancaster Open Campus Program designed to provide flexible virtual learning opportunities to high school students across the county.
She left Manheim Township in 2014 to develop an instructional coaching program at Hershey Middle School within the Derry Township School District. While there, she strengthened teacher collective efficacy using professional learning communities and provided personalized professional development using Elena Aguilar’s transformational coaching model.
Martindell joined Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit 13 in 2016 and served as a curriculum, instruction and equity specialist serving 22 K-12 public schools across central Pennsylvania. She is passionate about innovative approaches to personalized learning and cultivating welcoming spaces of belonging for all learners.
She is certified through the National School Climate Center to lead school climate leadership teams through cycles of improvement to build safe and supportive schools for all learners. She also served as a statewide equity lead, where she helped to develop the Pennsylvania Department of Education Equity Hub, a resource to support educators in creating equitable schools for all students. She currently serves as an instructional coach mentor for the Pennsylvania Coach Mentor Collaborative, a program aimed at building the capacity of instructional coaches and teacher leaders across the Commonwealth.
Martindell provides professional learning and consultation services in the areas of curriculum development, project-based learning, professional learning communities, implementation of instructional technologies, as well as personalized and blended learning models.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in social studies education from Millersville University, a master’s in teaching and learning from Cabrini University, as well as her K-12 principal certification from Wilkes University. She is also an Apple teacher, Apple trainer, critical friends coach, project-based learning works facilitator and coach, computer science fundamentals facilitator, BrainPOP certified educator, and Discovery Education network star.
A Long Island native, Martindell loves spending time outdoors with her husband, two sons and three dogs, baking cakes and running marathons.
