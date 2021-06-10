Lamoille South Unified Union has been awarded a $50,000 Equitable Education Systems Grant by the Vermont Agency of Education for the 2021-2022 school year.
This competitive grant promotes school system activities that facilitate the development and implementation of policies, practices and strategies that support culturally-responsive and inclusive school communities.
Grants were awarded to school districts that show the greatest promise for positive change.
“Lamoille South has an unwavering commitment to equity, and this grant will help us meet our goal of ensuring that every student has access to world-class education opportunities regardless of their zip code, race, ethnicity or gender,” said Tracy Wrend, superintendent.
“We would like to thank you for the energy and effort that was put into preparing your application,” said Jess DeCarolis, Student Pathways division director, agency of education.
“I can’t commend you enough for your commitment to advancing educational equity within your schools, and the time you took out of your busy schedules to submit this application. The fact that you prioritized this application in this moment in time was not lost on the reviewers or myself — for this effort alone I commend you.”
The school district will use the grant to “engage in professional learning and equity audits of current curriculum.”
The audits will include an analysis and adaptation of texts and materials anchored in multiple perspectives and the development of teacher leaders to support small group and teacher-led professional development.
Youth leaders and student voice opportunities will be developed to close equity gaps, including student representation on the school board and continued development of racial justice groups at both Peoples Academy and Stowe High School. Professional development will also be provided to school board directors and support of policy review, revision and implementation with an equity lens.
And, finally, to foster a sense of belonging, connection and inclusion with families and community partners, the district plans to engage with the community through parent forums and focus groups on topics of interests and needs designed to provide a safe space to learn, share and grow.
