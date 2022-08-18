The Lamoille South Unified Union School District is partnering with Margolis Healy and Associates, a professional services firm specializing in safety, security, emergency preparedness and regulatory compliance for the coming school year.
The district will work closely with Margolis Healy to revisit all safety procedures and develop a revised district-wide emergency operations plan that addresses local and district-wide emergency response, communications and training.
This work is following a detailed safety audit conducted during the last school year.
“This is the next step in making sure we are current with best practice and have a consistent approach across the district to address any emergency,” superintendent Ryan Heraty said. “We are presently in a good position, and we need to maintain a focus on always improving our procedures, communications and technology related to student and staff safety. Keeping our schools safe comes above everything else in our district.”
This investment in student and staff safety is aligned with the efforts of local law enforcement agencies.
“We are very lucky to have two high-performing police departments and the Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department in the county,” Heraty said. “This process is about making sure we are doing our part as a school system to support their efforts and provide our staff with the best training and resources available.”
