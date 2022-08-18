The Lamoille South Unified Union School District is partnering with Margolis Healy and Associates, a professional services firm specializing in safety, security, emergency preparedness and regulatory compliance for the coming school year.

The district will work closely with Margolis Healy to revisit all safety procedures and develop a revised district-wide emergency operations plan that addresses local and district-wide emergency response, communications and training.

