Twenty years ago, Lamoille County might as well have been the unofficial banker for the entire state, with lawmakers holding the top spots on key House and Senate committees most responsible for controlling how the state spends its money.
Now, area representatives find themselves largely in the back seat, busying themselves in policy committees that will have to run spending requests through those so-called money committees.
Sen. Rich Westman, R-Cambridge, spoke wistfully last week about when, in the early 2000s, Sen. Susan Bartlett was the chair of the powerful Senate Committee on Appropriations, Rep. Dick Marron, R-Stowe, headed up the House Committee on Ways and Means and Westman chaired the House Committee on Appropriations — the so-called “money committees.”
Fast forward to today and Westman had a single word that can’t be printed here when he saw the House committee assignments and didn’t see any Lamoille County names on those two committees, or anyone chairing a committee.
“I just kind of looked at it and went, ‘oh, s***,” Westman said, laughing.
Westman — who has sat on the Senate Committee on Appropriations for years — acknowledged that there are a lot of newbie House members from Lamoille County, and even the two most senior representatives in the area are just starting their fourth terms. He wasn’t criticizing House leadership about where Lamoille County’s legislators were assigned but worries it will make it harder for them to meet their constituents’ needs without the pull of committee leadership or being on a money committee — either appropriations or ways and means.
So how does a legislator on one of the other committees — loosely known as policy committees — get things done?
Said Westman, “You have to go and ask other people.”
Lamoille County is the state’s second-least populated, but Westman points out that county has two colleges, two ski resorts, a hospital, a federally qualified health care center, a dedicated mental health agency, as well as manufacturing, shopping, farming and innumerably value-added food and beverage producers.
“We’re a rural, small place, for the most part, but we’ve got all the stuff,” he said.
Filling the committees
Unlike the Senate, which has a three-person Committee on Committees, the work of committee assignments in the House is largely a one-person show run by the Speaker of the House, according to Conor Kennedy, chief of staff for House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington.
The Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen, in a questionnaire presented to every local lawmaker in the first week of the 2023 session, asked the local legislators how they felt about their committee assignments. All of them, new and incumbent, expressed satisfaction or enthusiasm.
Krowinski’s office did not release the committee preference forms that legislators fill out, but Kennedy said all Lamoille County lawmakers received either their first- or second-choice committee assignment — they are asked ahead of the session to list their top three.
“The speaker really wants people to be successful and use their life experience, what they’re passionate about,” he said. “But there’s also so many dynamics, you know, geographic diversity, gender diversity, party diversity, really trying to keep as much diversity across all the committees.”
With roughly 50 new House members this session, Kennedy said there are bound to be new faces on the purse-string committees, but he said no particular region of the state is rewarded or penalized with their assignments.
There are bound to be more Chittenden County legislators on every single committee simply because there are more lawmakers from the state’s most populous county. There are 25 separate House districts wholly contained in Chittenden County — half of which are two-person districts — and another four districts that include part of the county.
As far as the money committees go, there are three Chittenden County House members each on the 12-person appropriations and ways and means committees.
As far as committee leadership goes, of the 13 House committees, only one has a chair living in Chittenden County. Addison County leads the way with three committee chairs.
Rather, Kennedy said lawmakers’ committee assignments reflect whatever they bring to Montpelier. For instance, new Stowe Rep. Jed Lipsky, a lifelong logger with half a century of experience working in the woods, was assigned to the House Committee on Agriculture, Food Resiliency and Forestry, surprising approximately nobody.
On the other side, take newly sworn-in Rep. Lucy Boyden, D-Cambridge. As the last name may suggest, she hails from the multigenerational Boyden farming family. She got her first-choice committee, and it wasn’t anything related to agriculture — she’s the clerk of the House Committee on Government Operations and Military Affairs.
Kennedy pointed out that, while the most Lamoille-centric lawmakers don’t sit on money committees or hold chair or vice-chair positions, both Republican representatives in the Orleans-Lamoille district — Eden is one of seven towns in the newly-drawn district — have some heft in their respective committees. Rep. Mark Higley, R-Lowell, is the ranking member on the House Committee on Government Operations and Military Affairs and Rep. Michael Marcotte, R-Coventry, is chair of the House Committee on Commerce and Economic Development.
Kennedy said Krowinski is in frequent conversations with the minority party leadership to make sure Republican House members get assigned where they want to be. Marcotte, he said, is a good example of that.
Washington D.C., he said, is a bad example of that, as evidenced by the fact it took almost a week and 15 votes just to elect a House Speaker.
“It’s a real bummer for me, for democracy, to see what’s happening in Washington, D.C.” he said. “Then, at the same time, we’re really kind of rocking democracy in Vermont, by focusing on making changes for Vermonters and not getting in the weeds about some of this stuff.”
