2023 session

The 2023 session began Jan. 4 with new lawmakers — a whole lot of them — being sworn in and Gov. Phil Scott giving his inaugural address the next day.

 File photo

Twenty years ago, Lamoille County might as well have been the unofficial banker for the entire state, with lawmakers holding the top spots on key House and Senate committees most responsible for controlling how the state spends its money.

Now, area representatives find themselves largely in the back seat, busying themselves in policy committees that will have to run spending requests through those so-called money committees.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.