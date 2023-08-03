A judge last week ruled that the town of Stowe could not withhold information about a police officer who was terminated last winter just because it sent that information to a statewide political body inclined to keep that kind of thing under wraps.

Judge Daniel Richardson ruled in Vermont Superior Court in Hyde Park that documents the town had sent to the Vermont Criminal Justice Council could not be shielded by the town.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.