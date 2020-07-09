Jo Sabel Courtney, a Democrat, is running for the Stowe seat in the Vermont House of Representatives.
Her key priorities are building local economies and supporting businesses in the wake of the pandemic, affordable housing, access to affordable medical care, and environmental justice and stewardship.
Sabel Courtney has been active in the Stowe for nearly 30 years and says she will advocate for a Stowe that is equitable, just, and economically vibrant.
“Both my personal and professional life in Stowe has made me believe there is more we can be doing to support all members of our community and those community members who are vital for our success,” she said. “The current pandemic and rallies against injustice are spotlighting issues that existed before, like affordable housing, health care access, income parity, reducing incarceration, and the environment. We can’t return to a pre-pandemic world. We have the opportunity to create a new beginning. I hope you will join me in this movement and make Stowe equal for all. I will lead by listening and together we will find a new beginning.”
Her priorities include paid family leave, child care and education, and statewide broadband and cell service. She has been a lifelong advocate for racial and environmental justice, has been an active member of Rights and Democracy and Women’s March VT, and was a trustee of the Vermont Arts Council and as a Bernie Sanders delegate at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.
The Stowe seat in the House is now held by Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, a Republican. Scheuermann and Sabel Courtney are the only candidates to file for the Stowe House seat. Neither will face an opponent in the state primary election Aug. 11. The general election is Nov. 3.
Information: joforstowe.com.
