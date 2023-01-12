Celebrating 40 years, Stowe’s annual Winter Rendezvous, the winter LGBTQ pride festival, is set to return next week.
Festivities get underway next Wednesday when over 400 gay, lesbian, non-binary or generally gender nonconforming folks will descend upon the Lamoille Valley for four days of non-heteronormative fun.
A Stowe Bowl kickoff party will start things off, followed the next day by the festival’s iconic and flamboyant pool party at Trapp Family Lodge on Thursday. Alfie’s Wild Ride will become Vermont’s biggest gay bar later that evening when it hosts singer and performer Debby Holiday’s Tina Turner tribute act.
Comedic singer Miss Richfield 1981 will be putting on a “Cancel Cultured Pearls” show on Friday. Saturday will feature drag bingo followed by a performance from drag superstar Miss Jackie Beat at the Town Hall Theater. Revelers will return to Alfie’s later that evening for a blowout dance party.
At some point, attendees may even find some time to ski.
After squeezing in the 37th rendezvous just before the pandemic hit in 2020, hosting a virtual get together for the 38th in 2021, the 39th event last year had a vaccine mandate and went without its iconic pool party due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.
Now, just in time for its 40th, the rendezvous will return to form.
It’s come a long way since the early days. The event was held in Lake Placid its first few years before relocating to Stowe in the 1980s, where it’s been held ever since. In 2011, organizing duties passed to Michael Wilson, a Boston-based travel planner, and since then he’s continued to make the event bigger and better, annually bringing hundreds to Stowe for the event.
However, the event wasn’t always so popular, nor was it so popularly accepted to be publicly gay, even in Vermont.
Wilson recalled that Bruce and Carrie Nourjian were key supporters of the Winter Rendezvous when they hosted the event at The Commodores Inn during the early years, despite some homophobia in town.
“We started off with the Commodores and Bruce and Carrie got a lot of s--t from the townspeople back then,” Wilson said. “But it’s just wonderful how things have evolved and, my god, the town couldn’t be more welcoming.”
While Topnotch Resort is now the official lodging host for the event, Wilson still stops in to see the Nourjians every time he’s in town.
“They’re all sold now, but the people that had hotels then, they wouldn’t take them,” Bruce Nourjian recalled. “Then all of a sudden, they found out how nice it was, and it was a great business. Plus, it was fun.”
Greater public acceptance isn’t the only thing that’s changed in Stowe over the years. With the beloved Rusty Nail gone, Alfie’s has picked up the Rendezvous tab as one of the few venues in town capable of hosting the hundreds looking to dance the night away.
No matter how the town changes, Wilson is adamant that there’s no place but Stowe for the Winter Rendezvous.
“People will say to me, ‘The mountain got bought out,’ or this, that, or the other thing. Why don’t we go somewhere else?’” Wilson said. “They don’t get it. The connections and the support that the town gives, it’s just so important. They don’t understand knowing the people at the town hall and the fire department, just all the people, the police department. Having relationships with all these businesses for so many years, and how important that is to try to pull off an event like this.”
