LeMay drag performance group

At the Winter Rendezvous drag ski race, pre-pandemic, with several members of Vermont’s House of LeMay drag performance group.

 File photo by Gordon Miller

Celebrating 40 years, Stowe’s annual Winter Rendezvous, the winter LGBTQ pride festival, is set to return next week.

Festivities get underway next Wednesday when over 400 gay, lesbian, non-binary or generally gender nonconforming folks will descend upon the Lamoille Valley for four days of non-heteronormative fun.

